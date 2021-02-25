New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027737/?utm_source=GNW

83 billion in 2020 to $82.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $119.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The hematology drugs market consists of sales of hematology drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce hematology drugs to treat diseases such as genetic disorders, anemia, and other related diseases.This industry includes establishments that produce blood products such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and fresh frozen plasma.



It also consists of establishments which produce of anemia and other blood disorder drugs to treat anemia, hemophilia and blood clots. The hematology drugs market is segmented into blood products; and anemia and other blood disorder drugs.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global hematology drugs market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020.North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global hematology drugs market.



Africa was the smallest region in the global hematology drugs market.



Tranexamic acid is increasingly being used to prevent postpartum hemorrhage (blood loss of over 500 ml or 1,000 ml within 24 hours of childbirth) due to its low price and wide availability.Tranexamic acid is an antifibrinolytic drug that helps in reducing bleeding in surgical and trauma patients, including women with postpartum hemorrhage.



According to the World Maternal Antifibrinolytic (WOMAN) trial conducted in April 2017, using tranexamic acid within three hours of childbirth lowered death from bleeding by 31% and reduced the need for laparotomy (emergency bleeding control surgery) by 36%. The trial included over 20,000 women from 193 hospitals in 21 countries.



Regulatory agencies and federal governments adopted stringent regulations and took a tough stance on drug pricing by pharmaceutical companies during the historic period.Pharmaceutical companies faced criticism from politicians, patients and physicians over high pricing of some medicines and drugs.



Moreover, companies had to sell drugs and medicines at subsidized rates to government hospitals, doctors and clinics, further effecting companies’ revenues. This led to drug manufacturing companies operating on a reduced profit margin, which negatively impacted the attractiveness of the hematology drugs industry in the historic period.



The hematology drugs market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. This is expected to increase spending on healthcare services, thereby driving the demand for hematology drugs.

