Company Highlights (Jan – Feb 2021)

Company connects with Marcus Lemonis "The Prophet" to donate water to Camping World to assist Texas residents

Company donates a second truckload of bottled water to Houston to help the local residents

Company donates a truckload of bottled water to Houston residents impacted by cold weather

Company announces U.S. Veteran BE WATER distributorship in Pennsylvania

Company announces it has paid off all mortgage liens and debt obligations of the bottling plant and surrounding land

Company announces joint venture w/Lucky Soul Inc. to distribute BE WATER/SOULTOX brands in multiple channels

Company announces it has begun application process for placement on the OTCQB

Company completes $2.875 Million funding transaction (w/o dilution) to expand and grow the BE WATER brand

Company partners with Upstart Kombucha to maximize distribution and sales around the country

Company doubles inventory distribution to Amazon due to heavy demand

Company launches BE WATER page through Amazon and sells out of product first day

Company announces pathway to rise through OTC Market Tiers on the Way to NASDAQ

Company announces inventory sent to Amazon fulfillment centers to support upcoming online listing

Company details 2020 accomplishments to include an increase in sales over the past year



Company Highlights (2020)

Company offers unlimited supply of artesian water for industrial, government and local economic use

Company announces placement of BE WATER product brand on Walmart.com webpage

Company releases annual report (period ending 7/31/2020) showing assets of $4,837,830 & revenues of $51,425

Company announces two new labels focused on extending sales into the Chinese Market

Company announces A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau

Company announces new BE WATER logo and sales campaign through Amazon.com

Company expands sales reach in CA, GA, OR, LA and FL through multi-state distributorship initiative

Company launches innovation and crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo

Company launches U.S Veteran Distributorship Program to expand economic opportunities for U.S. Veterans

Company achieves first retail placement in Santa Rosa Pit Stop and on target for $14M in sales worldwide in 2020

Company signs 10-acre land purchase agreement near plant containing 7 production wells to meet increased demand

Company announces $16.5 million "Happy Mellow" immune formula purchase agreement by Sunflower Consulting Group

Company announces partnership with New World Health and Wellness and Stay Cool for Water Club subscription service

Company announces launch of new CBD, CBN, CBG immune support beverage with SoluScience LLC

Company announces launch of new Water Club subsidiary for water delivery based on subscription

Company announces purchase order agreement with Central Florida's largest Nissan automotive dealer

Company holds a virtual re-opening plant tour regarding full production operations

Company receives approval as a government contractor and bid status on government contracts

Company renewed marketing efforts to occur around the design and sale of premium artesian spring water

Company signs a $14,000,000 sales purchase agreement with Sunflower Consulting Group

Company finalizes first purchase order of BE WATER with Santa Rosa Band of Cahuilla Indians' Pit Stop Gas station

Company announces strategic partnership with Sunflower Consulting Group to expand sales of BE WATER brand

Company offers white label manufacture business opportunities to third-party beverage companies

Company reduces common shares outstanding by 225 Million to 637,851,741

Company Highlights (2019)

Company and Lunchbox Distribution LLC announces National Distribution Agreement to market and distribute Mammoth Venture, Inc. CBD infused water along with a complete line of wellness beverages

Company announces manufacturing agreement (SpinWater™) with SpinLabel Technologies for its' subsidiary Mammoth Ventures, Inc. (See example of SpinWater product here: SpinWater™ Video)

Announces Lenny Greene has resumed the role as company CEO and President

Company announces the soon-to-be released Synergy Retailor Program (SRP)

Announces production of first premium bottled water product will be called " BE WATER "

" Company receives regulatory approval to begin production and distribution

Company announces a marketing and distribution focus in Southeast Asia along with domestic growth

Company announces the water purity standards at bottling company far exceeds industry standard

Greene Concepts announces it is 99% complete on updates regarding bottling plant relaunch

Greene Concepts partners with Nutrasource to accelerate path to $23B market

Company announces expansion into $127B specialty beverage market

Susan Hewlings, PhD, RD joins as new Director of Scientific Formulations

Company webpage re-opens with sleek new look (www.greeneconcepts.com)

Karen Howard appointed as new company CEO

Completes Acquisition of Mammoth Ventures Inc., 60,000 sq ft bottling facility





Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts states, “We are excited to showcase above the steps we took to acquire, restore, test and ensue full production of our bottling plant. It is with great joy that I look back and review what we have accomplished over the past couple of years. We have received wonderful suggestions from shareholders and other interested parties regarding various ideas for changes or improvements, some of which we have implemented to get us to where we are now. Presently we are moving toward the 2021 financial goals and plans we set forth in our January 22, 2021 press release. We are profoundly grateful to our shareholders and excited to share our upcoming growth strategies as they occur.”

