New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Huber Needles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956983/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Straight, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Curved Display segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR

The Huber Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • AngioDynamics, Inc.
  • B. Braun Medical, Inc.
  • BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company
  • Baxter International, Inc.
  • EXELINT International Co.
  • Nipro Medical Corporation
  • Smiths Medical
  • Thibaut SAS
  • Vygon SA




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Huber Needles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Huber Needles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Straight by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Straight by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Straight by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Curved Display by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Curved Display by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Curved Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dialysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Dialysis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dialysis by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Transfusions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 14: World Historic Review for Blood Transfusions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Blood Transfusions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for IV Cancer
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 17: World Historic Review for IV Cancer Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IV Cancer Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Lap-Band
Adjustments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: World Historic Review for Lap-Band Adjustments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Lap-Band Adjustments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Parenteral
Nutrition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 23: World Historic Review for Home Parenteral Nutrition
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Parenteral
Nutrition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Huber Needles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Huber Needles by Application -
Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band
Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 47: China Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 50: China Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Huber Needles Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 62: France Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 65: France Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles
by Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles
by Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 83: UK Historic Review for Huber Needles by Application -
Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band
Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV
Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band
Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV
Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV
Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band
Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
