New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Huber Needles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956983/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Straight, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$11.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Curved Display segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Huber Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956983/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Huber Needles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Huber Needles by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Straight by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Straight by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Straight by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Curved Display by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Curved Display by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Curved Display by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dialysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Dialysis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dialysis by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Blood
Transfusions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Blood Transfusions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Blood Transfusions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for IV Cancer
Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for IV Cancer Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IV Cancer Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Lap-Band
Adjustments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Lap-Band Adjustments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Lap-Band Adjustments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Parenteral
Nutrition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Home Parenteral Nutrition
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Parenteral
Nutrition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Huber Needles Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Huber Needles by Application -
Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band
Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Huber Needles Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles
by Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles
by Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Huber Needles by Type -
Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and Curved
Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Huber Needles by Application -
Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band
Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV
Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band
Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV
Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysis,
Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments,
Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Type - Straight and Curved Display - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Type - Straight and Curved Display Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Straight and
Curved Display for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Huber
Needles by Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV
Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral
Nutrition and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Huber Needles by
Application - Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer
Treatment, Lap-Band Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Huber Needles
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dialysis, Blood Transfusions, IV Cancer Treatment, Lap-Band
Adjustments, Home Parenteral Nutrition and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956983/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: