The global intrauterine devices market size was estimated to be US$ 1.66 billion and expected to reach US$ 5.19 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%. Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD) is a T-shaped, small, birth control device that is inserted inside the uterus, in order to prevent pregnancy. These devices are highly effective, cost effective, and safe to use in the case of birth control. IUDs are considered to provide safety in the prevention of pregnancy. The contraceptive effect of IUDs is due to the localized inflammation that occurs after its insertion. The inflammatory reaction produced inside the uterus produces substances that are poisonous for sperms. This affects the egg fertilization by sperms. Intrauterine devices do not affect breastfeeding and therefore can be used immediately after delivery as well. These can also be used after an abortion has recently been performed. IUDs provide several advantages; they manage to prevent pregnancy for a long duration of time, can reduce the chances of ectopic pregnancy, and do not cause any pain or discomfort during coitus. Once an IUD is removed, the user can almost immediately return to the natural state of fertility.

The intrauterine contraceptive devices market is expected to witness a significant boost during the forecast period, due to the rising number of initiatives taken by the governments all over the world, to promote the usage of these devices on account of the increasing rate of unwanted pregnancies. The primary factors for the growth of the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market include the technological advancements that led to the effective contraception, while having very few, to no side effects. Another cause is the increase in the rate of unintended pregnancies, and supportive government initiatives for the prevention of unwanted pregnancies.

Unintended pregnancy is an undesired conception. The incorrect usage of, or not using contraception or contraceptive methods at all, may lead to an unintended pregnancy. The percentage of unwanted pregnancies is observed to be the highest in teens who are aged younger than 18, followed by women in the age group of 20 to 24 years. These unintentional pregnancies are directly contributing to the surge in the demand for contraceptive devices. The usage of IUD is increasing year after year, as women across the globe find IUDs to be convenient, safe, and an effective form of contraception. Therefore, the market studies show that it can be expected that the worldwide phenomenon of unintended pregnancies will be a major driving factor. Over the past few years, it has been observed that more than half of the pregnancies are mistimed, unwanted and unintended. On account of this, several governments and non-profit organizations are promoting the usage of IUDs in addition to educating the people about birth control measures and family planning. Furthermore, the repealing of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the United States, has encouraged a large section of women to choose long-term reversible contraception (LARC) options, such as IUDs, due to the lack of abortion right, and rising co-payment. The market is further boosted by the innovations taking place in technology today, such as reusable and postpartum IUDs, all of which are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Intrauterine Devices Market Drivers:

Today’s increasing demand for easy to use, removable, and cost-effective contraceptives, have provided the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUCDs) market with a beneficial boost.

The growth of the intrauterine contraceptive devices market is driven by the occurrence of a high number of unintended pregnancies, combined with the favorable government initiatives for spreading awareness regarding the same, and encouraging the usage and adoption of effective contraceptive methods, are projected to have a synergistic effect on market growth. According to an MRFR analysis, more than 40% of pregnancies in the geographical region of Europe, and around 35% in the region of Asia, are unplanned, leading to a high demand for intrauterine contraceptive devices.

Another key factor that helps boost the IUCD market is the fewer side-effects associated with the usage of these intrauterine contraceptive devices.

Intrauterine Devices Market leading segments:

The type segment of the Intrauterine Devices Market is dominated by the Copper Intrauterine Device market, seeing as how they have been around since around 1988, way before the hormonal IUDs came into the market. One of the major advantages of this type of IUD is that they can be used as an emergency contraceptive. Unlike the working of the hormonal type of IUD, where the user has to wait for two days for the IUD to take effect, copper IUDs are functional immediately after insertion, an added benefit to which is that they can be used within five days of performing unprotected sexual intercourse in order to prevent pregnancy. They are also less costly as compared to the hormonal IUDs. Moreover, the fact that these devices come in at a lesser cost, has made IUDs the one of the most used contraceptive devices in the United States.

The regional segment is led by the region of North America. In the region of North America, the country of USA, and the IUD market there, has shown the greatest demand in the usage of both hormone-free copper, as well as hormone-based IUDs, when considering the region segment of the market. It is the main form of contraceptive that is used by the US citizens. Because of its role as an emergency contraceptive, the market is witnessing a great increase in its demand. Hormonal IUDs are gaining a surge in the US market, on account of its approval by FDA.

The region of Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience a significant boost, and is expected to account for the maximum share of the global Intrauterine Device market during the forecast period. Some of the factors augmenting the market in the region are high government initiatives for population control, in the countries like India and China, the growing awareness about IUDs amongst today’s adolescents and adults, and the rising boomer population in the region of Asia Pacific.

Key players active in the global Intrauterine Devices Market include Bayer AG, Eurogine, S.L., The Cooper Companies, Inc., Pfizer Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, OCON Healthcare, SMB Corporation, Egemen International, , Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Mona Lisa N.V., Prosan International B.V., Pregna International Limited, Others.

