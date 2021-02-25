New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HPMC Capsules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956981/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$672.3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020-2027. With Gelling Aid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$432.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Without Gelling Aid segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956981/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 4: With Gelling Aid (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: With Gelling Aid (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: With Gelling Aid (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Without Gelling Aid (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Without Gelling Aid (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Without Gelling Aid (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Pharmaceutical Companies (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) (End-Use)
Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 15: CMOs (Contract Manufacturing Organizations) (End-Use)
Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Food and Beverage Companies (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Food and Beverage Companies (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Food and Beverage Companies (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Cosmetic Companies (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Cosmetic Companies (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Cosmetic Companies (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US HPMC Capsules Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 25: United States Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 26: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose
(HPMC) Capsules: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose
(HPMC) Capsules in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European HPMC Capsules Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 49: European Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 52: European Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 57: French Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019
Table 63: German Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose
(HPMC) Capsules in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Hydroxypropyl
Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 88: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Capsules Market
in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)
Capsules Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956981/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: