New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hosting Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956977/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR

The Hosting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • AT&T, Inc.
  • DreamHost LLC
  • EarthLink, Inc.
  • Endurance Technologies Limited
  • Equinix, Inc.
  • GoDaddy, Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • JustHost
  • Web.com Group, Inc.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hosting Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Hosting Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Hosting Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hosting Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: USA Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services by
Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 5: USA Historic Review for Hosting Services by Segment -
Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

CANADA
Table 6: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services
by Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Hosting Services by Segment -
Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

JAPAN
Table 8: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services
by Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Hosting Services by Segment -
Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

CHINA
Table 10: China Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services
by Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 11: China Historic Review for Hosting Services by Segment -
Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hosting Services Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Hosting Services by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 14: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hosting Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 15: France Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services
by Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 16: France Historic Review for Hosting Services by
Segment - Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

GERMANY
Table 17: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Hosting
Services by Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Hosting Services by
Segment - Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

ITALY
Table 19: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services
by Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Hosting Services by Segment -
Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: UK Current & Future Analysis for Hosting Services by
Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 22: UK Historic Review for Hosting Services by Segment -
Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Hosting
Services by Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 24: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hosting Services
by Segment - Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Hosting
Services by Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hosting Services by
Segment - Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Hosting
Services by Segment - Hosting Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 28: Rest of World Historic Review for Hosting Services by
Segment - Hosting Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
