New York, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hosted Virtual Desktop Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956976/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 57.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. IT & Telecommunication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 53.8% CAGR and reach US$54.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 64.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 54.8% CAGR
The Hosted Virtual Desktop market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$29.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 54.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 50.9% and 49% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38.8% CAGR.
Media & Entertainment Segment to Record 56.8% CAGR
In the global Media & Entertainment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 56.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$894.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$23.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 116-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956976/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hosted Virtual Desktop Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hosted Virtual Desktop Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: IT & Telecommunication (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: IT & Telecommunication (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: BFSI (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 8: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: United States Hosted Virtual Desktop Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Canadian Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hosted
Virtual Desktop in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 21: Chinese Demand for Hosted Virtual Desktop in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Chinese Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hosted Virtual Desktop Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: European Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: European Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Hosted Virtual Desktop Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 26: European Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 27: Hosted Virtual Desktop Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 28: French Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 29: Hosted Virtual Desktop Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 31: Italian Demand for Hosted Virtual Desktop in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Italian Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 33: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hosted Virtual Desktop in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 35: Rest of Europe Hosted Virtual Desktop Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 36: Rest of Europe Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 37: Hosted Virtual Desktop Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: Asia-Pacific Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 39: Rest of World Hosted Virtual Desktop Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 40: Rest of World Hosted Virtual Desktop Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956976/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: