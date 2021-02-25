The Recylex Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) announced today that Sebastian Rudow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Recylex S.A., has resigned from his functions with effect as from March 1st, 2021 and will be replaced by Jacky Gofflot as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Gofflot joined Recylex in April 2020 to manage its battery breaking sites. He is an experienced plant manager, having started the first unit in the world dedicated to the pyrolysis of electronic cards (PCB). He holds a General Engineering Degree from the CESI in Arras (France), as well as a BTS in Chemistry from the LTE in Armentières (France). Prior to joining Recylex in April 2020, he held various plant management positions (Paprec Harnes, Coolrec France, WEEE Metallica, Metal Blanc, Norzinco Anzin).

“I have been an operational manager in the non-ferrous metals and D3E business sector for more than 30 years with several companies and I am pleased to be taking over the general management of Recylex S.A. Together with the teams, I intend to pursue the strategy initiated by Sebastian Rudow in order to meet the many challenges that await us this year” commented Mr. Gofflot.

The Board of Directors of Recylex S.A. added: “Jacky Gofflot is a seasoned professional, with a strong operational focus and a renowned experience. He benefits from strong standing in our markets and he understands them well. We have tremendous confidence in his ability to provide both operational reliability and good direction to Recylex S.A.”

The Board of Directors has also decided to separate the functions of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors and appointed Thomas Hüser as its Chairman. Of German nationality, Mr. Hüser is an Economic and Public Affairs expert, with an extensive track record in the energy and industrial sector.

Disclaimer : This press release is a non-official translation into English of the press release of the same date issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This press release should be read in conjunction with and construed in accordance with French law. Further information about Recylex is available from its website ( www.recylex.eu )

Raw materials from urban mines

The Recylex Group is a European specialist in the recycling of lead, zinc and polypropylene.

For more information about the Recylex Group: www.recylex.eu

