MESA, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 24th, 2021, Top Aces Corp. (Top Aces), together with Huntington Ingalls Industries, was contracted by the United States Air Force in Europe (USAFE) for fast jet adversary support at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Top Aces provided a 4-ship of A-4N Skyhawks to fly in USAFE’s Joint All Domain Command and Control Exercise (JADC2) in conjunction with its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS).



Operating out of the Wittmundhafen Air Base, Top Aces has served the German Armed Forces with advanced adversary training for the past 6 years. “Top Aces has built a reputation for safety, credibility and operational excellence in Germany, and we are very proud to extend our services to other NATO countries in support of USAFE training,” said Rolf Brandt, Senior Program Manager – German Operations at Top Aces.

All 8 mission runs were successfully completed “on time, on target” during the exercise lead by Reic “Junior” Ferner, a Top Aces Pilot with more than 5,000 hours of combined fighter experience in the Luftwaffe and with Top Aces. Top Aces has effectively and affordably trained air force leaders throughout the world. Its mission-critical training enhances the operational readiness of combat forces by providing a realistic threat representative experience – all while prolonging its customers’ front-line fleet life and generating cost savings.

“Top Aces is honored to support USAFE today and looks forward to the upcoming ADAIR (Adversary Air) Utility Assessment, where we will participate with our new radar-equipped A-4N AAF (Advanced Aggressor Fighter),” said Top Aces Corp. President Russ Quinn. Featuring a state-of-the-art Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Top Aces’ proprietary Advanced Aggressor Mission System (AAMS) allows its aircraft to simulate the capabilities of modern-day opponents in air-to-air combat. With flight testing and certification of the AAMS complete, Top Aces plans to start demonstrating this revolutionary new technology to its customers this summer.

About Top Aces

The purpose of Top Aces Corp. is to prepare the next generation of air combat leaders with advanced adversary training services. When Top Aces’ first F-16 fighters arrived at its facilities in Mesa, Arizona in early 2021, it made history as the first commercial company in the world to offer the supersonic F-16. Top Aces’ modern aggressor fleet, innovative technology, and very experienced pilots and staff provide highly professional and credible adversary air training.

For further information, please visit www.topaces.us.

Media contact:

Russ Quinn

President, Top Aces Corp.

media@topaces.com

+1 480-792-6200

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/732973ff-82d0-4eeb-b7bc-fc3988133edb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aea60606-5cf8-464c-9d72-95a6111eb675



