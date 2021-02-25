PRESS RELEASE
REGULATED INFOMATION
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), 25 February 2021, 18:00h CET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of 10,000 new shares on 22 February 2021 pursuant to the exercise of subscription rights.
For further information, please contact:
Nyxoah
Fabian Suarez, CFO
corporate@nyxoah.com
+32 (0)10 22 24 55
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a healthtech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio® system, a CE-validated, patient-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk1 and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.
Following successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio® system received its European CE Mark in March 2019. The Company is currently conducting the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion, and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio® system.
For more information, please visit www.nyxoah.com.
Caution – CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.
1 Young T. et al: Sleep Disordered Breathing and Mortality: Eighteen-Year Follow-up of the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort, Sleep. 2008 Aug 1; 31(8): 1071–1078.
