MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Chili Society (ICS), the creators of the World Championship Chili Cook-off (WCCC), has announced a fun, spicy and charitable event for businesses in the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area. The 2021 WCCC Corporate Cup Challenge will be a unique opportunity for members of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and other companies throughout the Grand Strand to show off their passion for chili and charity.

For over 50 years, ICS has been searching for the best chili in the world. Now, that search includes a local competition for businesses in the Myrtle Beach area who like combining food with charitable events. The goal of the event is to incorporate local chamber members in the upcoming 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off, which will occur in Myrtle Beach for the first time in September 2021.

“Chili and charity sound like a wonderful combination to us. It’s a great way for our local businesses to showcase their chili-making skills while raising funds for their favorite charity,” said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Corporate Cup Challenge will feature up to 25 teams who think they have the most delicious and/or spicy chili in South Carolina. Each entry will be judged through a People’s Choice program, along with expert Chili Masters, to raise funds for local charities.

“Chili is enjoyed by more than 150 million people in America. It’s a staple in many households, especially in the fall and winter. But it’s also a fun way to make comfort food with unique flavors, and that’s why we look forward to what our local chili fans create during an event that celebrates all things chili,” said Mike McCloud, the CEO of ICS.

WCCC is proud to be one of the first major food events in Myrtle Beach that will allow local residents and tourists to get out and enjoy food and festivities again. The Corporate Cup Challenge is set to take place Friday, September 17th, 2021 at the site of the 54th Annual World Championship Chili Cook-off, Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, located at 812 North Ocean Blvd.

Registration for the Corporate Cup Challenge will begin on National Chili Day, February 25th, 2021 and will remain open until all 25 spots are filled. For complete details and to complete your application simply go to https://woobox.com/2spm43. The ICS will select team entries on a first come, first served basis until all 25 competition slots are filled. There will be no fee required for the teams. The grand prize will be $2,500, along with $1,000 for second and $500 for third - all going to the winning teams’ charity of choice.

To learn how to enter the competition or judge the entries, simply follow the International Chili Society on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@ICSChili). To learn more about the event itself, follow World Championship Chili Cook-off on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the International Chili Society

Since 1967, the International Chili Society (ICS) has been bringing people together over one of America's greatest culinary creations. ICS sanctions more than 100 events a year nationwide with one mission – to continuously improve chili while raising money for charities and nonprofits. More than $100 million has been raised for charities by the chili arena since ICS was started. To celebrate each year’s pro-chili season, ICS holds a World Chili Championship Cookoff (WCCC) and crowns World Champions. To see previous winners, click here.

About Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce

Since 1938, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has stood as the unified voice of the Grand Strand's business community. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the MBACC its five-star accreditation--one of only a few chambers in South Carolina to earn this distinction. The MBACC serves Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Little River, Atlantic Beach, Garden City Beach, Loris, Conway, Aynor, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawleys Island, Socastee and Carolina Forest. For more information, visit MyrtleBeachAreaChamber.com.

