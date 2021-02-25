25 FEBRUARY 2021
NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC
UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020
Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust (“VCT”) launched in 1999 and managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.
The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 31 December 2020 was 66.1 pence (30 September 2020 (unaudited) 64.3 pence). The net asset value is stated before deducting the interim dividend of 2.0 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2021, which was paid to eligible shareholders on 29 January 2021.
For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 31 December 2020 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 31 December 2020 as determined by the directors.
New Investments:
During the three months ended 31 December 2020 no new venture capital investments were completed.
A total of £2,189,000 was invested in eight existing portfolio companies during the quarter.
Realisations:
Name of company
Sale proceeds
|
Original cost
|Carrying value at
31 March 2020
|£000
|£000
|£000
|Agilitas IT Holdings
|11,885
|930
|5,215
|Lending Works
|231
|833
|-
|It’s All Good
|3,066
|1,145
|1,698
|Collagen Solutions PLC
|277
|299
|43
The number of ordinary shares in issue at 31 December 2020 was 162,184,097. During the three months ended 31 December 2020 no shares were allotted and 887,000 shares were re-purchased for cancellation at an average price of 61.1 pence per share.
Enquiries:
Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP – 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
Northern 2 VCT PLC
Newcastle Upon Tyne, UNITED KINGDOM