FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamie Mitchell joins the Board as the Chair of WEL’s Partnership Committee. Jamie is a Managing Director at Inherent Group responsible for their business growth and development.



As a Business Executive, Jamie brings nearly 25 years of experience in the financial services industry spanning investment banking, hedge funds and private equity. Jamie’s expertise in the asset management industry includes direct investing and leading fundraising, investor relations, as well as marketing and business development at several hedge funds.

Jamie is a founder and Co-Chairs the Columbia Business School’s Women’s Circle and spearheads its Women on Boards taskforce. Prior board positions include Secretary of FinAnalytica, a sponsor-backed FinTech company, which was sold to BISAM then to FactSet; and McDermond Center for Management and Entrepreneurship at DePauw University.

Jamie holds a BA in Economics and Spanish from DePauw University and an MBA from Columbia Business School with a concentration in investment management. She also earned a certificate in Women’s Leadership from Yale School of Management.

Jamie is passionate about the advancement of women in the C-Suite and Boardroom and will be a great asset to WEL. Along with chairing WEL’s Partnership initiatives, Jamie is an active participant on WEL’s new Advocacy Committee.

“The WEL board is thrilled to welcome Jamie to our board and infuse strategic ideas to continue to advance our mission!” Katherine Young – WEL President

“Having Jamie on our board brings expertise, drive, and passion that promises to expand WEL’s impact. Jamie is both a strategic thinker and takes action to make great things happen and brings new perspectives to the Board.” Shari Roth - WEL Board of Directors



About Women Executive Leadership (WEL)

WEL was founded in 1999 with the purpose to provide successful women executives the ability to connect with their peers, grow professionally, and to advocate for gender parity in the Boardroom and C-Suite. https://welflorida.org

