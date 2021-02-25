WINOOSKI, Vt., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, today announced the appointment of Janine Walker Caffrey, Ed.D., to chief research officer. Walker Caffrey will lead research efforts to elevate the company’s literacy offerings.



“Janine has dedicated her whole career to improving education and is an excellent addition to our executive leadership team,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “Having worked both in the classroom and in senior leadership roles in districts and education organizations, her expertise will be key in ensuring Reading Plus continues to exceed the needs of today’s teachers and students.”



Walker Caffrey is a long-time advocate for children’s literacy instruction. She served as both a special education and English as a second language teacher, held superintendent roles in New York City and New Jersey, and founded a school dedicated to the arts in Florida. Walker Caffrey spent a decade as the vice president and director of education at AMIkids and also worked with the New Jersey Center for Teaching and Learning. Prior to joining Reading Plus, she was the chief executive officer at digital reading assessment company Lexplore, Inc.



“One of my greatest passions is helping children become stronger readers,” said Walker Caffrey. “I am excited to lead Reading Plus’s innovative research team and ensure all students have access to targeted instruction grounded in the science of reading.”

Walker Caffrey earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Business School, and a master’s degree in educational administration from Penn State University.



ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is an evidence-based, online program that provides personalized instruction and intervention for students, improving reading proficiency between 2.0 to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. Reading Plus develops comprehension, vocabulary, motivation and stamina, while also going beyond the offerings of other literacy programs by addressing silent reading fluency. It supports students with diverse needs, including multilingual learners, students who qualify for special education services, RTI/MTSS tiers 1-3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development, and highly rated customer support. The Reading Plus program is used in more than 5,000 schools nationally, helping over 1 million students become confident, lifelong readers. For more information, visit www.readingplus.com .

