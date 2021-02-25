Dallas, TX, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to announce that John Krueger, vice president of government affairs, has been reappointed to the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Government and Public Affairs Committee (G&PA) for the 2021-2023 term.

CAI is an international organization dedicated to building better communities by representing homeowners’ associations, condominium associations, community managers, and other leaders in the community association management industry. CAI provides information, education, and resources to the homeowner volunteers who govern communities and the professionals who support them. The CAI’s G&PA Committee is involved in federal, state, and local regulatory and legislative tracking and lobbying to ensure that laws and federal regulations that are passed protect homeowners, volunteer board members, management teams, and community associations across the country.

Mr. Krueger has more than 30 years of public policy and public affairs experience, including work as a professional staff member for federal and state legislators, public and governmental affairs consulting, and lobbying at both federal and state levels. He has been a valued member of Associa since 2014, where he is responsible for strengthening relationships with state and national legislators and focuses on ensuring that Associa and its clients have a legal and regulatory framework that cultivates vibrant community associations and a thriving management industry. As a reappointed member of the G&PA committee, Mr. Krueger will use his vast experience working with state legislatures to ensure that only the best public policy will be enacted into law and promote and uphold prudent and constructive statutes that will continue to enhance the community association industry.

“John’s work building relationships with legislators and his guidance over Associa’s government affairs engagement has been crucial to serving our clients and our industry,” stated Brian Kruppa, Associa executive vice president and chief legal officer. “He has been tirelessly committed to influencing the passing of laws and regulations that impact the communities we manage every single day. For the past two years, he has extended that commitment to serving as part of the CAI’s G&PA Committee. We are proud to have him represent Associa as a newly reappointed member for another term. His leadership and the efforts of the G&PA Committee will continue to benefit CAI, Associa, and all industry stakeholders.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com