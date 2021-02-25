ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As people age, it’s natural to experience thinner, drier skin and an increase in wrinkles and other signs of aging. However, sometimes one’s environment and lifestyle choices can cause the skin to age prematurely. Although there is no way to prevent your skin from aging, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say it’s possible to prevent premature skin aging by following a few simple steps.
“Every effective anti-aging skin care plan starts with healthy habits,” says board-certified dermatologist Michele Green, MD, FAAD. “Daily activities, such as protecting your skin from the sun and eating healthy foods, can go a long way in preventing your skin from aging more quickly than it should.”
To prevent premature skin aging, Dr. Green recommends the following tips:
“If you’re worried about aging skin, talk to a board-certified dermatologist,” says Dr. Green. “There are plenty of treatments available, including non-invasive procedures, to help smooth wrinkles, tighten skin and improve your complexion.”
These tips are demonstrated in “How to Prevent Premature Skin Aging,” a video posted to the AAD website and YouTube channel. This video is part of the AAD’s “Video of the Month” series, which offers tips people can use to properly care for their skin, hair and nails.
To find a board-certified dermatologist in your area, visit aad.org/findaderm.
Contact
Nicole Dobkin, (847) 240-1746, ndobkin@aad.org
Julie Landmesser, (847) 240-1714, JLandmesser@aad.org
More Information
Anti-aging skin care
Age spots and dark marks
Skin care in your 40s and 50s
How to maintain younger-looking skin
How to treat wrinkles
How to treat scars and stretch marks
About the AAD
Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), Instagram (@AADskin1), or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).
Editor’s note: The AAD does not promote or endorse any products or services. This content is intended as editorial content and should not be embedded with any paid, sponsored or advertorial content as it could be perceived as an AAD endorsement.
To view a this release in a media-rich format, go to: https://aad.new-media-release.com/2021/premature_skin_aging/
American Academy of Dermatology
aadlogo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: