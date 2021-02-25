Douglas by GoodMorning.com has been named the 2021 Product of the Year in the Mattress-in-a-Box category based on the vote of 4,000 Canadian consumers in an independent survey conducted by Kantar. The award-winning Canadian mattress is now available at DouglasBed.ca, GoodMorning.com, and BonMatin.com.

Edmonton, Alberta, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s official: The Douglas mattress by GoodMorning.com has been voted Canada’s 2021 Product of the Year in the Mattress-in-a-Box category. It’s the definitive result of the largest consumer survey on product innovation performed by Kantar — a global leader in consumer research — and polled 4,000 Canadian shoppers. It’s a resounding vote echoed by more than 75,000 people across the country who have purchased a Douglas mattress.

Made in Canada, Douglas is a medium-firm mattress that offers the perfect balance of support, comfort, and pressure-point relief for all sleeping positions. Its cooling ecoLight® 4th-generation memory foam uses up to 40% less carbon than traditional memory foam. The award-winning mattress is now available at DouglasBed.ca, GoodMorning.com, and BonMatin.com.

As consumer behaviour has rapidly shifted in the past year, the annual Product of the Year Awards continues to provide a trusted resource to easily guide consumers to the best new products on the market. With its 120-night sleep trial and $599 CAD starting price, customers can be more confident than ever about buying a Douglas online. Douglas is designed exclusively for the modern-day Canadian customer who wants a risk-free, game-changing sleep at an affordable price.

Douglas’ 2021 Product of the Year Award in the Mattress-in-a-Box category is the third national award for GoodMorning.com in the last six months, followed closely by The Globe & Mail’s Report On Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, as well as a spot on the Canadian Business Growth List.

About GoodMorning.com

GoodMorning.com is Canada’s largest independent online mattress retailer and was one of the first online bed-in-a-box companies in the world. Offering seven mattress brands — including Douglas, Logan & Cove, Brunswick, Recore, Juno and Apollo — GoodMorning.com designed and shipped its first memory foam mattress, Novosbed, in 2009, after founder and CEO Sam Prochazka had a poor in-store mattress shopping experience. At the time, buying a mattress online without being able to try it first was an unthinkable idea. So, GoodMorning.com created the mattress world's first risk-free home sleep trial and set up a continent-wide network of charities to ensure returned mattresses don’t go to waste. Soon GoodMorning.com’s ideas and inventions were adopted as the new standard around the world. Using the same premium materials as any luxury store mattress — but for substantially less — over 150,000 GoodMorning.com mattresses have been sold to Canadians nationwide. And that number grows daily.

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 4,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyear.ca.

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world’s leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

