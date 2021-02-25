All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX) today declared a first-quarter dividend of C$0.10 per Subordinate Voting Share payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 9, 2021.

