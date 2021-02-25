Company Plans to Meet with FDA in Q1 to Discuss Results of GALACTIC-HF



Enrollment Completed in Cohort 2 of REDWOOD-HCM; Results Expected Mid-Year

Company Provides 2021 Financial Guidance; More Than Two Years of Cash Runway

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $43.9 million or $0.62 per share and the net loss for the year 2020 was $127.3 million or $1.97 per share. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $30.6 million or $0.52 per share and net loss for the year 2019 was $121.7 million or $2.11 per share. Cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $501.0 million at December 31, 2020.

“In the fourth quarter, we were pleased to present the results of GALACTIC-HF which demonstrated a positive effect on the primary composite endpoint of cardiovascular death or heart failure events in patients receiving standard of care plus omecamtiv mecarbil, with potentially larger treatment effects in patients with increasingly lower ejection fractions. In the next few weeks, we plan to discuss the results of GALACTIC-HF with FDA as may inform a potential registration path,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we recently progressed REDWOOD-HCM to Cohort 2 following a positive interim analysis and we completed enrollment promptly afterwards. Results from both cohorts are expected mid-year. We believe that we are well positioned for what may be a transformational year for the company as we approach potential commercialization of our first medicine for patients with heart failure and we hope to advance two other programs into pivotal clinical trials.”

Q4 and Recent Highlights

Cardiac Muscle Programs

omecamtiv mecarbil (cardiac myosin activator)

Results from GALACTIC-HF ( G lobal A pproach to L owering A dverse C ardiac Outcomes T hrough I mproving C ontractility in H eart F ailure), the Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil, were presented and published online.



GALACTIC-HF demonstrated a statistically significant effect of treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil to reduce risk of the primary composite endpoint of cardiovascular (CV) death or heart failure events (heart failure hospitalization and other urgent treatment for heart failure) compared to placebo in patients treated with standard of care.



No reduction in the secondary endpoint of time to CV death was observed and no other secondary endpoints were met in accordance with the prespecified statistical analysis.



Adverse events and treatment discontinuation of study drug were balanced between the treatment arms. In general, the overall rates of myocardial ischemia, ventricular arrhythmias and death were similar between treatment and placebo groups.



The effect of omecamtiv mecarbil was consistent across most prespecified subgroups and with a potentially greater treatment effect suggested in patients with a lower left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF).





lobal pproach to owering dverse ardiac Outcomes hrough mproving ontractility in eart ailure), the Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil, were presented and published online. Supplemental analyses from GALACTIC-HF were presented that demonstrated a greater treatment effect of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with lower LVEF as well as characteristics that may indicate advanced heart failure, such as being hospitalized within the last 3 months, higher N-terminal-pro brain natriuretic peptide levels and lower blood pressures.





Continued conduct of METEORIC-HF ( M ulticenter E xercise T olerance E valuation of O mecamtiv Mecarbil R elated to I ncreased C ontractility in H eart F ailure), the second Phase 3 trial of omecamtiv mecarbil.





ulticenter xercise olerance valuation of mecamtiv Mecarbil elated to ncreased ontractility in eart ailure), the second Phase 3 trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Presented findings from analyses of claims data and electronic health records related to heart failure, including analyses of the high spending and unmet need, underscoring the growing economic burden of this disease.





Conducted market research with physicians and payors and continued other commercial planning activities for omecamtiv mecarbil.



CK-3828136 (CK-136 (formerly referred to as AMG 594), cardiac troponin activator)

Analyzed data from the completed Phase 1 study of CK-136 conducted by Amgen to inform next steps in its development.



CK-3773274 (CK-274, cardiac myosin inhibitor)

Progressed REDWOOD-HCM ( R andomized E valuation of D osing W ith CK-274 in O bstructive O utflow D isease in HCM ), the Phase 2 clinical trial designed to determine the safety and tolerability of CK-274 in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), to Cohort 2 following the conduct of an interim analysis of data from Cohort 1. In December, we opened Cohort 2 in REDWOOD-HCM to screening and it completed patient enrollment in February.



The interim analysis of data from Cohort 1 showed that patients experienced substantial reductions in the average resting left ventricular outflow tract gradient (LVOT-G) as well as the post-Valsalva LVOT-G. These clinically relevant decreases in pressure gradients were achieved with only modest decreases in average LVEF; there were no dose interruptions due to LVEF falling below 50%. Pharmacokinetic data were similar to data from Phase 1.



Safety and tolerability data were supportive of continued dose escalation with no serious adverse events attributed to study treatment reported by the investigators.





andomized valuation of osing ith CK-274 in bstructive utflow isease in ), the Phase 2 clinical trial designed to determine the safety and tolerability of CK-274 in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), to Cohort 2 following the conduct of an interim analysis of data from Cohort 1. In December, we opened Cohort 2 in REDWOOD-HCM to screening and it completed patient enrollment in February. Received approval of IND submitted in China for conduct of a Phase 1 study of CK-274 under the License and Collaboration Agreement between Cytokinetics and Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited.





Presented preclinical data for CK-274 showing that it reduced contractility and left ventricular outflow tract peak pressure gradient in cats with naturally occurring HCM and left ventricular outflow tract obstruction.



CK-3772271 (CK-271, second cardiac myosin inhibitor)

Presented preclinical data for CK-271 demonstrating that, in the Dahl/Salt sensitive rat model of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), CK-271 attenuated the development of fibrosis and diastolic dysfunction.





Completed the planned Phase 1, single-dose pharmacokinetic evaluation and tolerability assessments of CK-271 in healthy volunteers and determined it to be suitable for further development. We are evaluating its potential for further development in connection with plans to conduct a broad development program for our cardiac myosin inhibitor(s) in HCM and other indications.



Skeletal Muscle Program

reldesemtiv (next-generation fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA))

Additional data from FORTITUDE-ALS, the Phase 2 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in patients with ALS, were presented showing that the effect of reldesemtiv was more apparent in faster progressing patients, supporting the rationale and design of COURAGE-ALS, the planned Phase 3 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in patients with ALS.





The design of COURAGE-ALS was also presented, and we conducted readiness activities in preparation for the potential start of the trial.



Pre-Clinical Development and Ongoing Research

Continued to develop new chemical entities and to conduct IND enabling studies with the expectation of our potentially advancing 1-2 potential drug candidates in development.





Continued research in collaboration with Astellas directed to the discovery of next-generation skeletal muscle activators under a joint research program extended through March 31, 2021.





Continued research activities directed to our other muscle biology research programs which we expect to continue in 2021.



Corporate

Announced we will regain worldwide rights to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and CK-136 in May 2021.





Named Nancy Wysenski and Muna Bhanji to the company’s Board of Directors.





Received $85 million upon the closing of the sale of a royalty on mavacamten, being developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (formerly by MyoKardia, Inc.), to RTW Royalty Holdings Designated Activity Company.



2021 Corporate Milestones

Cardiac Muscle Programs

omecamtiv mecarbil (cardiac myosin activator)

Plan to meet with FDA to discuss GALACTIC-HF in Q1 2021.





Expect enrollment in METEORIC-HF to be completed in 1H 2021.





Develop a “go-to-market” strategy and potential commercial launch plan in 1H 2021.



CK-3773274 (CK-274, cardiac myosin inhibitor)

Expect a Phase 1 study of CK-274 in China, conducted under the License and Collaboration Agreement between Cytokinetics and Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals Limited, to start in Q1 2021.





Expect to begin an open label extension study for patients who complete REDWOOD-HCM in Q2 2021.





Expect to announce results from both cohorts in REDWOOD-HCM by mid-year 2021.





Plan to engage regulatory authorities regarding a potential registration path in 2H 2021.





Expect to begin a potential Phase 3 clinical trial of CK-274 by the end of 2021.



Skeletal Muscle Program

reldesemtiv (next-generation fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA))

We expect to conduct start-up activities for COURAGE-ALS in 2021 and may open the trial to enrollment in 2H 2021, subject to our plans relating to advancing omecamtiv mecarbil towards commercialization and CK-274 to a potential Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with oHCM.



Financials

Revenues for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $6.7 million and $55.8 million, respectively, compared to $5.2 million and $26.9 million for the corresponding periods in 2019. The increase in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily due to $36.5 million of license revenue recognized in the third quarter 2020 for the RTW transactions.

Research and development expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased to $29.2 million and $97.0 million, respectively, compared to $18.3 million and $86.1 million for the same periods in 2019, respectively, due primarily to increased spending for our cardiac myosin inhibitor programs and increased spending on readiness for reldesemtiv offset by a study that concluded on reldesemtiv in 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased to $13.9 million and $52.8 million from $10.6 million and $39.6 million in 2019 due primarily to an increase in personnel related costs including stock-based compensation and higher outside spending for commercial readiness.

2021 Financial Guidance

The company today announced financial guidance for 2021. The company anticipates revenue will be in the range of $23 to $28 million, operating expenses will be in the range of $195 to $205 million, and net cash utilization will be approximately $160 to 170 million. Our current cash balance of $501 million represents more than two years of forward cash based on our projected operating expenses and this net cash utilization range. The net cash utilization range includes approximately $35 million of non-recurring, building construction and related costs; it also includes receipt of a potential $45 million from RTW Royalty Holdings Designated Activity Company in exchange for a low single digit royalty on CK-274 in connection with the funding agreement signed in July 2020, subject to conditions for payment being fulfilled. Should we not exercise our option to receive the $45 million, we expect our net cash utilization range will be increased. We expect to revise our financial guidance mid-year once we finalize strategies and potential commercial launch plans for omecamtiv mecarbil. Significant additional expenses may arise from our executing on those strategies and plans that are not included in the current financial guidance.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is preparing for regulatory interactions for omecamtiv mecarbil, its novel cardiac muscle activator, following positive results from GALACTIC-HF, a large, international Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is conducting METEORIC-HF, a second Phase 3 clinical trial of omecamtiv mecarbil. Cytokinetics is also developing CK-274, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathies (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM, a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator for the potential treatment of ALS and other neuromuscular indications following conduct of FORTITUDE-ALS and other Phase 2 clinical trials. The company is preparing for the potential advancement of reldesemtiv to a Phase 3 clinical trial in ALS. Cytokinetics continues its over 20-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and short term investments $ 464,060 $ 225,112 Other current assets 10,161 8,640 Total current assets 474,221 233,752 Long-term investments 36,954 42,650 Property and equipment, net 13,346 4,530 Operating lease right-of-use assets and other assets 9,282 8,882 Total assets $ 533,803 $ 289,814 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 27,365 $ 20,283 Short-term lease liability 2,785 4,616 Other current liabilities 1,049 1,124 Total current liabilities 31,199 26,023 Term loan, net 46,209 45,052 Convertible notes, net 89,504 84,205 Liability related to the sale of future royalties, net 166,068 143,276 Long-term deferred revenue 87,000 — Long-term lease liability 440 2,195 Total liabilities 420,420 300,751 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock 70 59 Additional paid-in capital 1,105,470 853,341 Accumulated other comprehensive income 149 679 Accumulated deficit (992,306 ) (865,016 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 113,383 (10,937 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 533,803 $ 289,814



