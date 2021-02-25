WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and business highlights.
“2020 was a defining year for Apellis, marked by positive Phase 3 PEGASUS data, which highlighted both the potential of pegcetacoplan to elevate the standard of care in PNH and the broad platform potential of targeting C3 for complement-driven diseases,” said Cedric Francois M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of Apellis. “In 2021, we look forward to a transformational year for Apellis as we further build on our global leadership in complement.
“With a potential U.S. product approval and commercial launch in PNH in the first half of the year, Phase 3 study readouts in geographic atrophy in the third quarter, and multiple clinical development milestones across our systemic pipeline, we are positioned to deliver on the full potential of targeting C3 across multiple diseases with high unmet need,” Dr. Francois continued. “Importantly, we have a unique opportunity to advance the first potential medicine for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness that affects approximately five million people around the world.”
Fourth Quarter Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:
Systemic Pegcetacoplan
Intravitreal Pegcetacoplan
COVID-19 Clinical Program with APL-9
Pipeline Expansion
Corporate Highlights
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results:
As of December 31, 2020, Apellis had $877.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities, compared to $352.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019. This increase primarily reflects the addition of cash from the company’s follow-on offering for gross proceeds of $404.2 million in January 2020, a convertible offering for gross proceeds of $328.9 million in May 2020, and the receipt of $250.0 million in the upfront proceeds for the Sobi transaction in October 2020, less cash used in operations.
Apellis reported net income of $78.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $113.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This change was due to the Sobi upfront payment, which was recognized as revenue in the fourth quarter. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, Apellis reported a net loss of $344.9 million, compared to a net loss of $304.7 million for the full year ending December 31, 2019.
Research and development expenses were $75.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $78.5 million for the same period in 2019. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, research and development expenses were $325.0 million compared to $221.0 million for the full year ending December 31, 2019. The increase in R&D expense for full year 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in manufacturing expenses in connection with the supply of pegcetacoplan for the company’s Phase 3 clinical trials and potential commercial launch, clinical trial costs associated with the ongoing Phase 3 trials and planned clinical trials in other indications, compensation and related personnel costs primarily due to the hiring of additional personnel, regulatory and quality expenses, licensee fee to Penn related to the Sobi transaction, research and innovation expense, and device development expenses. We expect our research and development expenses to continue to increase as the number of patients in our trials increases and the number of ongoing trials increases.
General and administrative expenses were $44.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $27.5 million for the same period in 2019. For the full year ending December 31, 2020, general and administrative expenses were $139.4 million, compared to $67.0 million for the full year ending December 31, 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses for the full year 2020 was primarily attributable to an increase in professional and consulting fees, employee-related costs due to the hiring of additional personnel, directors stock compensation expense, insurance costs, and office, travel and related costs, offset by a decrease in information technology expenses.
Conference Call and Webcast
Apellis will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and business highlights today, February 25, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the conference call, please dial (866) 774-0323 (local) or (602) 563-8683 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 6956712. A live audio webcast of the event and accompanying slides may also be accessed through the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors and Media” section of the company’s website at http://investors.apellis.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.
About Pegcetacoplan
Pegcetacoplan is an investigational, targeted C3 therapy designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade, part of the body’s immune system, which can lead to the onset and progression of many serious diseases. Pegcetacoplan is a synthetic cyclic peptide conjugated to a polyethylene glycol polymer that binds specifically to C3 and C3b. Pegcetacoplan is being evaluated in several clinical studies across hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. Marketing applications for pegcetacoplan for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) are under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has granted the application Priority Review designation, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Pegcetacoplan was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of geographic atrophy and received orphan drug designation for the treatment of C3G by the FDA and EMA. For additional information regarding pegcetacoplan clinical trials, visit https://apellis.com/our-science/clinical-trials.
About APL-9
APL-9 is an investigational, targeted C3 therapy designed to control the complement cascade centrally and may have the potential to treat a range of diseases caused by excessive activation of complement. APL-9 leverages the same mechanism of action as Apellis’ lead compound, pegcetacoplan, but has a lower molecular weight and shorter half-life. APL-9 is designed to be intravenously administered for acute use.
About Apellis
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that is committed to leveraging courageous science, creativity, and compassion to deliver life-changing therapies. Leaders in targeted C3 therapies, we aim to develop transformative therapies for a broad range of debilitating diseases that are driven by excessive activation of the complement cascade, including those within hematology, ophthalmology, nephrology, and neurology. For more information, please visit www.apellis.com.
Apellis Forward-Looking Statement
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the expected closing of the exchanges. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether the conditions for the closing of the exchanges will be satisfied and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
apellis@argotpartners.com
+1 212.600.1902
Media Contact:
Tracy Vineis
media@apellis.com
617.420.4839
|APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|565,779
|$
|351,985
|Marketable securities
|311,869
|-
|Prepaid assets
|11,400
|19,802
|Restricted cash
|1,266
|-
|Other current assets
|26,878
|1,308
|Total current assets
|917,192
|373,095
|Non-current assets:
|Right-of-use assets
|17,719
|14,110
|Property and equipment, net
|6,803
|1,655
|Other assets
|18,855
|385
|Total assets
|$
|960,569
|$
|389,245
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,477
|$
|8,361
|Accrued expenses
|111,935
|54,783
|Current portion of development derivative liability
|4,230
|-
|Current portion of right-of-use liabilities
|3,685
|2,609
|Total current liabilities
|128,327
|65,753
|Long-term liabilities:
|Convertible senior notes
|358,830
|142,567
|Development derivative liability
|253,638
|134,839
|Right-of-use liabilities
|15,217
|11,857
|Total liabilities
|756,012
|355,016
|Commitments and contingencies (note 15)
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized and zero shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and 2019; 76,130 and 63,938 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively
|8
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,131,013
|615,850
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(117
|)
|(154
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(926,347
|)
|(581,473
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|204,557
|34,229
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|960,569
|$
|389,245
|APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Licensing revenue
|$
|250,000
|$
|—
|$
|250,494
|$
|—
|Collaboration revenue
|—
|—
|152
|Total Revenue:
|250,000
|—
|250,646
|—
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|50,337
|78,471
|299,921
|220,969
|License expense
|25,050
|—
|25,050
|-
|General and administrative
|44,492
|27,469
|139,401
|67,046
|Operating expenses:
|119,879
|105,940
|464,372
|288,015
|Operating loss
|130,121
|(105,940
|)
|(213,726
|)
|(288,015
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|(1,501
|)
|Loss from remeasurement of development derivative liability
|(40,090
|)
|(4,736
|)
|(103,029
|)
|(14,839
|)
|Interest income
|194
|1,478
|4,164
|5,108
|Interest expense
|(9,610
|)
|(3,930
|)
|(29,937
|)
|(5,285
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(505
|)
|(89
|)
|(501
|)
|(175
|)
|Net loss before taxes
|80,110
|(113,217
|)
|(343,029
|)
|(304,707
|)
|Income tax expense
|1,845
|—
|1,845
|-
|Net income/(loss)
|78,265
|(113,217
|)
|(344,874
|)
|(304,707
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized gain loss
|(130
|)
|—
|(8
|)
|—
|Foreign currency gain/(loss)
|1,772
|51
|45
|(31
|)
|Total other comprehensive loss
|1,642
|51
|37
|(31
|)
|Comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
|$
|79,907
|$
|(113,166
|)
|$
|(344,837
|)
|$
|(304,738
|)
|Net income/(loss) per common share, basic
|$
|1.03
|$
|(1.77
|)
|$
|(4.59
|)
|$
|(4.90
|)
|Net income/(loss) per common share, diluted
|$
|0.93
|$
|(1.77
|)
|$
|(4.59
|)
|$
|(4.90
|)
|Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per common share, basic
|75,875
|63,901
|75,163
|62,229
|Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per common share, diluted
|94,321
|63,901
|75,163
|62,229
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Crestwood, Kentucky, UNITED STATES
Apellis logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: