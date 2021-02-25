EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX), a global biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing rare disease therapies, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020. The Company will host a conference call today, Thursday, February 25, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time/1:30 PM Pacific Time.
“We are very pleased to have concluded 2020 with strong momentum across all of our programs, especially the robust U.S. launch of FINTEPLA® in Dravet syndrome, where we saw strong adoption by existing and new prescribing physicians and patients, and partnerships with U.S. payors to provide optimal access for all appropriate patients,” said Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO of Zogenix. “We expect several additional key catalysts for FINTEPLA in Dravet syndrome in the year ahead in the U.S. and in Europe, where we recently launched FINTEPLA in Germany and are actively preparing for additional European country launches and, with our partner Nippon Shinyaku, are preparing to submit a J-NDA in the second half of the year.”
“Our goal is also to continue expanding the eligible patient population for FINTEPLA in other indications, based on strong safety and efficacy data from our clinical trials,” continued Dr. Farr. “In the U.S. and Europe, we are advancing FINTEPLA for multiple other treatment-resistant epilepsies, including Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), for which we anticipate submitting global regulatory filings. We are also planning to initiate a Phase 3 trial for CDKL5 in the second half of 2021, and assess additional severe, treatment-resistant epilepsies through the initiation of other investigator-initiated clinical studies.”
Corporate Update
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Year Ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2019
About Zogenix
Zogenix is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapies with the potential to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The company’s first rare disease therapy, FINTEPLA® (fenfluramine) oral solution has been approved by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe lifelong epilepsy. The company has two additional late-stage development programs underway: one for FINTEPLA for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, another rare epilepsy, and one for MT1621, an investigational therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called TK2 deficiency. Zogenix is also collaborating with Tevard Biosciences to identify and develop potential next-generation gene therapies for Dravet syndrome and other genetic epilepsies.
Forward Looking Statements
Zogenix cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “indicates,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “suggests,” “assuming,” “designed,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include timing of commercial launch of FINTEPLA for the treatment of Dravet syndrome in additional countries in Europe, including France; Zogenix’s expectations on the submission of a J-NDA by Nippon Shinyaku in Japan; the timing and ability of Zogenix to complete regulatory submissions in the United States and the European Union for FINTEPLA in LGS; Zogenix’s plans to expand FINTEPLA in other indications including the timing or success of a Phase 3 clinical trial in CDKL5 deficiency disorder and investigator-initiated clinical trials in other indications; Zogenix’s belief that the recent Type B meeting with the FDA supports an NDA submission for MT1621 in TK2 deficiency and the timing of such submission. These statements are based on Zogenix’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Zogenix that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zogenix’s business, including, without limitation: Zogenix may not be successful in executing its sales and marketing strategy for the commercialization of FINTEPLA in the U.S. and Europe, including due to the costs and procedures related to the REMS certification process or controlled access program; the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt Zogenix’s business operations, impairing the ability to commercialize FINTEPLA and may delay Zogenix’s development plans for FINTEPLA and MT1621; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of FINTEPLA or MT1621 that could limit development or commercialization, or that could result in recalls or product liability claims; additional data from Zogenix’s ongoing studies may contradict or undermine the data previously reported; and other risks described in Zogenix’s prior press releases as well as in public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Zogenix undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Zogenix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|166,916
|$
|62,070
|Marketable securities
|338,193
|189,085
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,824
|-
|Inventory
|1,026
|-
|Prepaid expenses
|7,279
|8,593
|Acquisition holdback placed in escrow
|-
|25,000
|Other current assets
|4,936
|2,491
|Total current assets
|522,174
|287,239
|Property and equipment, net
|8,724
|9,424
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|7,748
|7,774
|Intangible asset, net
|98,558
|102,500
|Goodwill
|6,234
|6,234
|Other non-current assets
|7,692
|1,079
|Total assets
|$
|651,130
|$
|414,250
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|11,945
|$
|7,979
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|54,964
|30,117
|Acquisition holdback liability
|-
|24,444
|Deferred revenue, current
|5,318
|5,927
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,688
|1,322
|Current portion of contingent consideration
|8,800
|25,600
|Total current liabilities
|82,715
|95,389
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|5,479
|7,425
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|10,314
|10,752
|Contingent consideration, net of current portion
|33,600
|38,200
|Deferred tax liability
|-
|17,425
|Convertible Senior Notes
|149,353
|-
|Total liabilities
|281,461
|169,191
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|56
|45
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,694,524
|1,360,092
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(71
|)
|379
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,324,840
|)
|(1,115,457
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|369,669
|245,059
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|651,130
|$
|414,250
Zogenix, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Net product sales
|$
|8,067
|$
|-
|$
|9,587
|$
|-
|Collaboration revenue
|435
|1,949
|4,056
|3,648
|Total revenues
|8,502
|1,949
|13,643
|3,648
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Cost of product sales (excluding intangible asset amortization)
|402
|-
|542
|-
|Research and development
|35,964
|35,820
|138,002
|115,639
|Selling, general and administrative
|29,242
|18,653
|99,574
|60,792
|Intangible asset amortization
|1,971
|-
|3,942
|-
|Acquired IPR&D and related costs
|6,200
|2,000
|10,700
|251,438
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|2,500
|2,900
|8,600
|5,600
|Total operating expenses
|76,279
|59,373
|261,360
|433,469
|Loss from operations
|(67,777
|)
|(57,424
|)
|(247,717
|)
|(429,821
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|387
|1,283
|2,891
|9,802
|Interest expense
|(3,759
|)
|-
|(3,759
|)
|-
|Other income, net
|979
|81
|21,777
|516
|Loss from operations before income taxes
|(70,170
|)
|(56,060
|)
|(226,808
|)
|(419,503
|)
|Income tax benefit
|-
|-
|(17,425
|)
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(70,170
|)
|$
|(56,060
|)
|$
|(209,383
|)
|$
|(419,503
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.26
|)
|$
|(1.26
|)
|$
|(3.90
|)
|$
|(9.74
|)
