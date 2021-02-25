OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TUSK) today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020:

Total revenue was $85.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, up 21% from $70.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and up 26% from $67.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Total revenue was $313.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, down 50% from $625.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $11.9 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, as compared to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.07 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and a net loss of $60.8 million, or $1.35 per fully diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $107.6 million, or $2.36 per fully diluted share, as compared to net loss of $79.0 million, or $1.76 per fully diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $7.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $22.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and ($10.3) million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $50.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $77.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

“The fourth quarter of 2020 clearly shows that Mammoth continues to execute on its transition to an industrial focused company, with approximately 66% of our revenues derived from the industrial sector during the quarter. Given the anticipated demand in the industrial sector, we are well positioned to continue to grow our industrial business rapidly over the coming years. We expect to be ready to ramp up our oilfield service offerings when oilfield demand, pricing and margins strengthen. The recent signing of an agreement by our engineering group allows for significant expansion and brings us one step closer to being a fully integrated Engineering, Procurement and Construction “EPC” company,” commented Arty Straehla, Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth.

Infrastructure Services

Mammoth's infrastructure services division contributed revenue of $55.9 million, or approximately 66% of Mammoth's total revenue, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 28% from $43.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and an increase of 118% from $25.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 reflecting a strong demand for our services.

The infrastructure segment contributed revenues of $155.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, down from $213.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Mammoth had approximately 115 crews operating in the continental United States throughout 2020.

Well Completion Services

Mammoth's well completion services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $12.7 million on 291 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 20% from $15.8 million on 449 stages for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and a decrease of 49% from $24.9 million on 989 stages for the three months ended December 31, 2019. On average, 0.6 of the Company's fleets were active for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to average utilization of 0.9 fleets during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and an average utilization of 1.7 fleets during the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The well completion division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $88.3 million on 2,880 stages for the year ended December 31, 2020, down from $243.8 million on 5,378 stages for the year ended December 31, 2019. On average, 1.5 of the Company's fleets were active for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 2.4 fleets for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  
Natural Sand Proppant Services

Mammoth's natural sand proppant services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $11.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 97% from $6.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and an increase of 307% from $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Company sold approximately 100,000 tons of sand during the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 47% from approximately 68,000 tons sold during the three months ended September 30, 2020 and an increase of 32% from approximately 76,000 tons sold during the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the three months ended December 31, 2020 remained flat at $15.59 per ton, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020 and decreased from the $19.95 per ton average sales price during the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The natural sand proppant division contributed revenues (inclusive of inter-segment revenues) of $34.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $97.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company sold 0.5 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2020, a decline from 2.0 million tons of sand during the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company's average sales price for the sand sold during the year ended December 31, 2020 was $14.58 per ton, a decline from $29.70 per ton average sales price during the year ended December 31, 2019.

Drilling Services

Mammoth's drilling services division contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of 50% from $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and a decrease of 87% from $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The drilling services division contributed revenues of $7.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $32.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

As a result of market conditions, the Company temporarily shut down its contract land drilling operations beginning in December 2019 and its rig hauling operations beginning in April 2020.

Other Services

Mammoth's other services, including aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation, remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services, contributed revenue (inclusive of inter-segment revenue) of $4.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, unchanged from the $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and a decrease of 54% from $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company's other services contributed revenues of $31.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $88.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

As a result of market conditions, the Company has temporarily shut down its cementing and acidizing operations as well as its flowback operations beginning in July 2019 and its coil tubing and full service transportation operations beginning in July 2020.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $30.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $12.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and $10.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Following is a breakout of SG&A expense (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Cash expenses:         
Compensation and benefits$3,738  $3,203  $3,449  $14,876  $19,364 
Professional services4,570  4,301  5,651  19,905  17,128 
Other(a)2,256  2,010  2,163  8,828  10,300 
Total cash SG&A expense10,564  9,514  11,263  43,609  46,792 
Non-cash expenses:         
Bad debt provision19,652  204  626  21,958  1,434 
Stock based compensation292  620  291  1,618  3,326 
Total non-cash SG&A expense19,944  824  917  23,576  4,760 
Total SG&A expense$30,508  $10,338  $12,180  $67,185  $51,552 

a.   Includes travel-related costs, information technology expenses, rent, utilities and other general and administrative-related costs.

SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 36% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 17% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 15% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, were 21% for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 8% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The bad debt provision for the three months ended December 31, 2020, includes $19.4 million related to the voluntary petitions for relief filed on November 13, 2020, by Gulfport Energy Corporation and certain of its subsidiaries.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, Mammoth had cash on hand of $14.8 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $78.0 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $38.7 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $13.0 million of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2020, Mammoth had total liquidity of $53.5 million.

As of February 24, 2021, Mammoth had cash on hand of $21.4 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $75.0 million. As of February 24, 2021, the Company had $41.7 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility, after giving effect to $13.0 million of outstanding letters of credit.

Capital Expenditures

The following table summarizes Mammoth's capital expenditures by operating division for the periods indicated (in thousands):

 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Infrastructure services(a)$37  $  $178  $258  $3,456 
Well completion services(b)606  398  698  4,358  14,703 
Natural sand proppant services(c)4  174  194  1,073  2,877 
Drilling services(d)234  84  131  432  3,156 
Other(e)7  215  324  716  11,569 
Total capital expenditures$888  $871  $1,525  $6,837  $35,761 

a.   Capital expenditures primarily for truck, tooling and other equipment for the periods presented.
b.   Capital expenditures primarily for well completion and water transfer equipment for the periods presented.
c.   Capital expenditures primarily for maintenance for the periods presented.
d.   Capital expenditures primarily for upgrades to the Company's rig fleet for the periods presented.
e.   Capital expenditures primarily for equipment for the Company's rental businesses for the periods presented.

Explanatory Note Regarding Financial Information

The financial information contained in this release should be read in conjunction with the financial information contained in Mammoth’s Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC.

The Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer comprise the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker function (“CODM”). Segment information is prepared on the same basis that the CODM manages the segments, evaluates the segment financial statements and makes key operating and resource utilization decisions. Segment evaluation is determined on a quantitative basis based on a function of operating income (loss) as well as a qualitative basis, such as nature of the product and service offerings and types of customers.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s four reportable segments include infrastructure services (“Infrastructure”), well completion services (“Well Completion”), natural sand proppant services (“Sand”) and drilling services (“Drilling”). In 2019, the Company included Barracuda Logistics LLC, or Barracuda, in its Well Completion segment, Cobra Aviation Services LLC, or Cobra Aviation, Air Rescue Systems Corporation, or ARS, and Leopard Aviation LLC, or Leopard, in its Infrastructure segment and Mako Acquisitions LLC, or Mako, in its Drilling segment. Based on its assessment of FASB ASC 280, Segment Reporting, guidance at December 31, 2020, the Company changed its presentation in 2020 to move Barracuda to the Sand segment and Cobra Aviation, ARS, Leopard and Mako to the reconciling column titled “All Other”. Additionally, Mammoth changed the name of its pressure pumping segment to the well completion segment in 2020. The results for the year ended December 31, 2019 have been retroactively adjusted to reflect these changes.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS﻿
 
ASSETS December 31, December 31,
  2020 2019
CURRENT ASSETS (in thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents $14,822   $5,872  
Short-term investment 1,750     
Accounts receivable, net 393,112   363,053  
Receivables from related parties 28,461   7,523  
Inventories 12,020   17,483  
Prepaid expenses 13,825   12,354  
Other current assets 758   695  
Total current assets 464,748   406,980  
     
Property, plant and equipment, net 251,262   352,772  
Sand reserves 65,876   68,351  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,179   43,446  
Intangible assets, net - customer relationships 408   583  
Intangible assets, net - trade names 4,366   5,205  
Goodwill 12,608   67,581  
Other non-current assets 5,115   7,467  
Total assets $824,562   $952,385  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Accounts payable $40,316   $39,220  
Payables to related parties 3   526  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 44,408   40,754  
Current operating lease liability 8,618   16,432  
Current portion of long-term debt 1,165     
Income taxes payable 34,088   33,465  
Total current liabilities 128,598   130,397  
     
Long-term debt 81,338   80,000  
Deferred income tax liabilities 24,741   36,873  
Long-term operating lease liability 11,377   27,102  
Asset retirement obligation 4,746   4,241  
Other liabilities 10,435   5,031  
Total liabilities 261,235   283,644  
     
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES    
     
EQUITY    
Equity:    
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 45,769,283 and 45,108,545 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 458   451  
Additional paid in capital 537,039   535,094  
Retained earnings 28,895   136,502  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,065)  (3,306) 
Total equity 563,327   668,741  
Total liabilities and equity $824,562   $952,385  


 
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
          
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
REVENUE 
Services revenue$65,079   $57,950   $55,279   $234,081   $452,594  
Services revenue - related parties7,862   6,714   8,565   43,091   102,624  
Product revenue10,234   1,724   4,815   28,404   42,105  
Product revenue - related parties1,875   1,249   1,875   7,500   27,689  
Total revenue85,050   67,637   70,534   313,076   625,012  
          
COST AND EXPENSES         
Services cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $19,780, $25,872, $26,416, $85,481 and $102,901, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019)51,260   68,599   41,445   205,657   451,206  
Services cost of revenue - related parties (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $0, $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019)90   633   131   418   4,770  
Product cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion of $2,387, $2,625, $2,697, $9,758 and $14,039, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019)4,083   6,337   4,353   25,946   87,812  
Selling, general and administrative30,364   9,978   11,979   66,427   49,705  
Selling, general and administrative - related parties144   360   201   758   1,847  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion22,187   28,521   23,132   95,317   117,033  
Impairment of goodwill   30,470      54,973   33,664  
Impairment of other long-lived assets   4,010      12,897   7,358  
Total cost and expenses108,128   148,908   81,241   462,393   753,395  
Operating loss(23,078)  (81,271)  (10,707)  (149,317)  (128,383) 
          
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)         
Interest expense, net(1,191)  (1,486)  (1,098)  (5,397)  (4,958) 
Other, net9,559   7,272   7,943   33,048   42,216  
Other, net - related parties(341)     1,099   1,890     
Total other income8,027   5,786   7,944   29,541   37,258  
Loss before income taxes(15,051)  (75,485)  (2,763)  (119,776)  (91,125) 
Benefit for income taxes(3,190)  (14,706)  (6,193)  (12,169)  (12,081) 
Net (loss) income$(11,861)  $(60,779)  $3,430   $(107,607)  $(79,044) 
          
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)         
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of ($170), $69, ($95), ($54) and ($203), respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019663   (213)  324   241   775  
Comprehensive (loss) income$(11,198)  $(60,992)  $3,754   $(107,366)  $(78,269) 
          
Net (loss) income per share (basic)$(0.26)  $(1.35)  $0.07   $(2.36)  $(1.76) 
Net (loss) income per share (diluted)$(0.26)  $(1.35)  $0.07   $(2.36)  $(1.76) 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic)45,769   45,092   45,764   45,644   45,011  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (diluted)45,769   45,092   46,571   45,644   45,011  
Dividends declared per share$   $   $   $   $0.25  


 
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
  
 Years Ended December 31,
 December 31,
 2020 2019
 (in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(107,607)  $(79,044) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:   
Stock based compensation1,952   4,177  
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization95,317   117,033  
Amortization of coil tubing strings359   1,641  
Amortization of debt origination costs831   326  
Bad debt expense21,958   1,434  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment(1,379)  55  
Impairment of goodwill54,973   33,664  
Impairment of other long-lived assets12,897   7,358  
Inventory obsolescence   1,349  
Deferred income taxes(12,186)  (42,639) 
Other(143)  (986) 
Changes in assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net(32,621)  (27,006) 
Receivables from related parties(40,333)  3,641  
Inventories5,103   830  
Prepaid expenses and other assets1,996   (1,040) 
Accounts payable2,526   (25,968) 
Payables to related parties(522)  156  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities3,198   (18,800) 
Income taxes payable648   (71,499) 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities6,967   (95,318) 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of property and equipment(6,761)  (35,417) 
Purchases of property and equipment from related parties(76)  (344) 
Contributions to equity investee(490)  (680) 
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment6,782   3,217  
Purchase of short-term investment(1,750)    
Net cash used in investing activities(2,295)  (33,224) 
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Borrowings from lines of credit35,351   156,000  
Repayments of lines of credit(32,800)  (76,000) 
Proceeds from sale leaseback transaction5,000     
Payments on sale leaseback transaction(268)    
Dividends paid   (11,219) 
Principal payments on financing leases and equipment financing notes(1,966)  (2,079) 
Debt issuance costs(1,051)    
Net cash provided by financing activities4,266   66,702  
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash12   87  
Net change in cash and cash equivalents8,950   (61,753) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period5,872   67,625  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$14,822   $5,872  
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$4,729   $4,741  
Cash (recovered) paid for income taxes$(617)  $110,848  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions:   
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable$1,312   $2,303  
Right-of-use assets obtained for financing lease liabilities$2,431   $3,721  


 
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
SEGMENT INCOME STATEMENTS
(in thousands)
 
Three months ended December 31, 2020InfrastructureWell CompletionSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$55,934  $12,653  $11,843  $580  $4,040  $  $85,050  
Intersegment revenues  44    23  670  (737)   
Total revenue55,934  12,697  11,843  603  4,710  (737) 85,050  
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion41,265  5,194  4,110  1,165  3,699    55,433  
Intersegment cost of revenues127  426      184  (737)   
Total cost of revenue41,392  5,620  4,110  1,165  3,883  (737) 55,433  
Selling, general and administrative7,057  17,691  4,070  373  1,317    30,508  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion6,957  7,066  2,390  2,224  3,550    22,187  
Operating income (loss)528  (17,680) 1,273  (3,159) (4,040)   (23,078) 
Interest expense, net685  273  95  5  133    1,191  
Other (income) expense, net(8,355) 170  86  23  (1,142)   (9,218) 
Income (loss) before income taxes$8,198  $(18,123) $1,092  $(3,187) $(3,031) $  $(15,051) 


Three months ended December 31, 2019InfrastructureWell CompletionSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$25,601  $24,515  $2,946  $4,637  $9,938  $  $67,637  
Intersegment revenues  414    14  407  (835)   
Total revenue25,601  24,929  2,946  4,651  10,345  (835) 67,637  
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion29,925  20,354  6,162  6,927  12,201    75,569  
Intersegment cost of revenues  339    206  290  (835)   
Total cost of revenue29,925  20,693  6,162  7,133  12,491  (835) 75,569  
Selling, general and administrative5,097  1,428  792  1,063  1,958    10,338  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,662  9,985  2,628  3,361  4,885    28,521  
Impairment of goodwill  23,423  2,684    4,363    30,470  
Impairment of other long-lived assets      2,955  1,055    4,010  
Operating loss(17,083) (30,600) (9,320) (9,861) (14,407)   (81,271) 
Interest expense, net660  304  48  217  257    1,486  
Other (income) expense, net(7,236) 574    14  (624)   (7,272) 
Loss before income taxes$(10,507) $(31,478) $(9,368) $(10,092) $(14,040) $  $(75,485) 


Three months ended September 30, 2020InfrastructureWell CompletionSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$43,582  $15,738  $6,031  $1,193  $3,990  $  $70,534  
Intersegment revenues  27    11  687  (725)   
Total revenue43,582  15,765  6,031  1,204  4,677  (725) 70,534  
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion28,883  6,510  4,154  1,955  4,427    45,929  
Intersegment cost of revenues162  449      114  (725)   
Total cost of revenue29,045  6,959  4,154  1,955  4,541  (725) 45,929  
Selling, general and administrative7,227  1,721  1,056  382  1,794    12,180  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion7,294  7,189  2,700  2,294  3,655    23,132  
Operating income (loss)16  (104) (1,879) (3,427) (5,313)   (10,707) 
Interest expense, net623  253  70  60  92    1,098  
Other (income) expense, net(8,375) (1,156) 1,792  20  (1,323)   (9,042) 
Income (loss) before income taxes$7,768  $799  $(3,741) $(3,507) $(4,082) $  $(2,763) 


Year ended December 31, 2020InfrastructureWell CompletionSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$155,241  $87,201  $34,265  $7,746  $28,623  $  $313,076  
Intersegment revenues  1,124  95  39  2,716  (3,974)   
Total revenue155,241  88,325  34,360  7,785  31,339  (3,974) 313,076  
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion122,046  45,647  25,955  10,757  27,616    232,021  
Intersegment cost of revenues323  1,836    152  1,663  (3,974)   
Total cost of revenue122,369  47,483  25,955  10,909  29,279  (3,974) 232,021  
Selling, general and administrative26,058  23,039  7,807  3,149  7,132    67,185  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion29,373  30,411  9,771  10,039  15,723    95,317  
Impairment of goodwill  53,406      1,567    54,973  
Impairment of other long-lived assets  4,203    326  8,368    12,897  
Operating loss(22,559) (70,217) (9,173) (16,638) (30,730)   (149,317) 
Interest expense, net2,775  1,130  312  454  726    5,397  
Other (income) expense, net(32,437) (2,274) 1,839  (227) (1,839)   (34,938) 
Income (loss) before income taxes$7,103  $(69,073) $(11,324) $(16,865) $(29,617) $  $(119,776) 


Year ended December 31, 2019InfrastructureWell CompletionSandDrillingAll OtherEliminationsTotal
Revenue from external customers$210,691  $241,951  $67,267  $31,728  $73,375  $  $625,012  
Intersegment revenues2,573  1,851  29,796  236  15,232  (49,688)   
Total revenue213,264  243,802  97,063  31,964  88,607  (49,688) 625,012  
Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion160,449  174,816  87,637  35,925  84,961    543,788  
Intersegment cost of revenues12,820  31,727  15  1,028  4,158  (49,748)   
Total cost of revenue173,269  206,543  87,652  36,953  89,119  (49,748) 543,788  
Selling, general and administrative23,235  10,889  5,006  4,177  8,245    51,552  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion30,349  40,159  14,050  13,143  19,332    117,033  
Impairment of goodwill  23,423  2,684    7,557    33,664  
Impairment of other long-lived assets      2,955  4,403    7,358  
Operating loss(13,589) (37,212) (12,329) (25,264) (40,049) 60  (128,383) 
Interest expense, net1,674  1,228  193  862  1,001    4,958  
Other (income) expense, net(41,949) 580  67  (9) (905)   (42,216) 
Income (loss) before income taxes$26,686  $(39,020) $(12,589) $(26,117) $(40,145) $60  $(91,125) 


MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Mammoth defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, impairment of goodwill, impairment of other long-lived assets, inventory obsolescence charges, acquisition related costs, stock based compensation, interest expense, net, other (income) expense, net (which is comprised of the (gain) or loss on disposal of long-lived assets and interest on trade accounts receivable) and provision (benefit) for income taxes, further adjusted to add back interest on trade accounts receivable. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the energy service industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of Mammoth's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets. Mammoth's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely followed measure of operating performance and may also be used by investors to measure its ability to meet debt service requirements.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) on a consolidated basis and for each of the Company's segments (in thousands):

Consolidated

 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net (loss) income$(11,861)  $(60,779)  $3,430   $(107,607)  $(79,044) 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense22,187   28,521   23,132   95,317   117,033  
Impairment of goodwill   30,470      54,973   33,664  
Impairment of other long-lived assets   4,010      12,897   7,358  
Inventory obsolescence charges            1,349  
Acquisition related costs            45  
Stock based compensation354   811   353   1,952   4,177  
Interest expense, net1,191   1,486   1,098   5,397   4,958  
Other income, net(9,218)  (7,272)  (9,042)  (34,938)  (42,216) 
Benefit for income taxes(3,190)  (14,706)  (6,193)  (12,169)  (12,081) 
Interest on trade accounts receivable8,077   7,174   9,285   34,130   42,040  
Adjusted EBITDA$7,540   $(10,285)  $22,063   $49,952   $77,283  

Infrastructure Services

 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net income (loss)$6,150   $(13,161)  $6,122   $(30)  $18,778  
Depreciation and amortization expense6,957   7,662   7,294   29,373   30,349  
Acquisition related costs            12  
Stock based compensation156   175   139   580   822  
Interest expense685   660   623   2,775   1,674  
Other income, net(8,355)  (7,236)  (8,375)  (32,437)  (41,949) 
Provision for income taxes2,048   2,654   1,646   7,133   7,908  
Interest on trade accounts receivable8,418   7,174   8,170   32,214   42,040  
Adjusted EBITDA$16,059   $(2,072)  $15,619   $39,608   $59,634  

Well Completion Services

 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income:2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net (loss) income$(18,123)  $(31,478)  $799   $(69,073)  $(39,020) 
Depreciation and amortization expense7,066   9,985   7,189   30,411   40,159  
Impairment of goodwill   23,423      53,406   23,423  
Impairment of other long-lived assets         4,203     
Acquisition related costs            18  
Stock based compensation70   296   76   527   1,693  
Interest expense273   304   253   1,130   1,228  
Other expense (income), net170   574   (1,156)  (2,274)  580  
Interest on trade accounts receivable(318)     1,073   1,888     
Adjusted EBITDA$(10,862)  $3,104   $8,234   $20,218   $28,081  

Natural Sand Proppant Services

 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net income (loss)$1,092   $(9,368)  $(3,741)  $(11,324)  $(12,589) 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense2,390   2,628   2,700   9,771   14,050  
Impairment of goodwill   2,684         2,684  
Acquisition related costs            8  
Stock based compensation70   156   77   425   812  
Interest expense95   48   70   312   193  
Other expense, net86      1,792   1,839   67  
Interest on trade accounts receivable(23)     26   3     
Adjusted EBITDA$3,710   $(3,852)  $924   $1,026   $5,225  

Drilling Services

 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss:2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net loss$(3,187)  $(10,092)  $(3,507)  $(16,865)  $(26,117) 
Depreciation expense2,224   3,361   2,294   10,039   13,143  
Impairment of other long-lived assets   2,955      326   2,955  
Acquisition related costs            2  
Stock based compensation36   82   38   203   361  
Interest expense5   217   60   454   862  
Other expense (income), net23   14   20   (227)  (9) 
Adjusted EBITDA$(899)  $(3,463)  $(1,095)  $(6,070)  $(8,803) 

Other Services(a)

 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
Net income (loss)$2,207   $3,320   $3,757   $(10,315)  $(20,156) 
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense3,550   4,885   3,655   15,723   19,332  
Impairment of goodwill   4,363      1,567   7,557  
Impairment of other long-lived assets   1,055      8,368   4,403  
Inventory obsolescence charges            1,349  
Acquisition related costs            5  
Stock based compensation22   102   23   217   489  
Interest expense, net133   257   92   726   1,001  
Other income, net(1,142)  (624)  (1,323)  (1,839)  (905) 
Benefit for income taxes(5,238)  (17,360)  (7,839)  (19,302)  (19,989) 
Interest on trade accounts receivable      16   25     
Adjusted EBITDA$(468)  $(4,002)  $(1,619)  $(4,830)  $(6,914) 


a. Includes results for Mammoth's aviation, coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, acidizing, equipment rentals, crude oil hauling, full service transportation and remote accommodations, equipment manufacturing and infrastructure engineering and design services and corporate related activities. The Company's corporate related activities do not generate revenue.

Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share

Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management to evaluate the Company's operating and financial performance. Management believes these measures provide meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain non-cash charges, such as impairment of goodwill and impairment of other long-lived assets, that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. Adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted (loss) earnings per share to the GAAP financial measures of net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for the periods specified.

 Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31,
 December 31, September 30, December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net (loss) income, as reported$(11,861)  $(60,779)  $3,430  $(107,607)  $(79,044) 
Impairment of goodwill   30,470     54,973   33,664  
Impairment of other long-lived assets   4,010     12,897   7,358  
Adjusted net (loss) income$(11,861)  $(26,299)  $3,430  $(39,737)  $(38,022) 
          
Basic (loss) earnings per share, as reported$(0.26)  $(1.35)  $0.07  $(2.36)  $(1.76) 
Impairment of goodwill   0.68     1.20   0.75  
Impairment of other long-lived assets   0.09     0.28   0.16  
Adjusted basic (loss) earnings per share$(0.26)  $(0.58)  $0.07  $(0.88)  $(0.85) 
          
Diluted (loss) earnings per share, as reported$(0.26)  $(1.35)  $0.07  $(2.36)  $(1.76) 
Impairment of goodwill   0.68     1.20   0.75  
Impairment of other long-lived assets   0.09     0.28   0.16  
Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share$(0.26)  $(0.58)  $0.07  $(0.88)  $(0.85) 

 