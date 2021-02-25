SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (Nasdaq: VXRT) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that it plans to initiate the first Phase 2 study of its oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VXA-CoV2-1, in 2Q 2021.
Vaxart made this announcement as it provided financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
“Recently, we have seen the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 strains, against which some of the leading injectable vaccines offer reduced protection. At the same time, it has become clear that mass vaccinations by needle take a long time, and new strains may emerge faster than many countries’ medical and governmental infrastructure can inject their populations. A better solution is needed given that COVID-19 may be a challenge for years to come,” said Andrei Floroiu, chief executive officer of Vaxart. “As a result of our scientists’ foresight to include both the S and N proteins, VXA-CoV2-1 could be protective against these newly emerging variant strains. We are very excited about the prospect of moving into Phase 2 not only as an oral COVID-19 vaccine candidate, but one with a differentiated mechanism, which could prove to be valuable globally in the fight against coronavirus.”
A conference call and webcast focused on our COVID-19 strategy will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 4:30pm Eastern Time, Domestic: 877-407-0784, International: 201-689-8560, Conference ID: 13716984, Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143739.
About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include tablet vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, Norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patents covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding Vaxart’s strategy, prospects, plans and objectives, results from pre-clinical and clinical trials, commercialization agreements and licenses, beliefs and expectations of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “should,” “believe,” “could,” “potential,” “will,” “expected,” “plan” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Vaxart’s ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates and clinical results and trial data (including plans with respect to the COVID-19 vaccine product candidates); expectations relating to Vaxart’s relationship with Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Kindred Biosciences and Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow, LP, including their ability to produce cGMP vaccines and the timing thereof; Vaxart’s expectations with respect to the important advantages it believes its oral vaccine platform can offer over injectable alternatives, particularly for coronaviruses such as SARS, MERS and SARS-CoV-2; expectations regarding Vaxart’s ability to develop effective vaccines against new and emerging variant strains; expectations regarding the timing and nature of future developments and announcements, including those related to trials and studies; the potential applicability of results seen in our preclinical studies or trials to those that may be seen in humans or clinical trials; the expected role of mucosal immunity in blocking transmission of COVID-19; and Vaxart’s expectations with respect to the effectiveness of its product candidates, including Vaxart’s potential role in mitigating the impact of COVID-19. Vaxart may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Vaxart makes, including uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical , regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from the clinical studies; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, and safety that could affect the availability or commercial potential of any product candidate, including the possibility that Vaxart’s product candidates may not be approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities; that, even if approved by the FDA or non-U.S. regulatory authorities, Vaxart’s product candidates may not achieve broad market acceptance; that a Vaxart collaborator may not attain development and commercial milestones; that Vaxart or its partners may experience manufacturing issues and delays due to events within, or outside of, Vaxart’s or its partners control, including the recent outbreak of COVID-19; difficulties in production, particularly in scaling up initial production, including difficulties with production costs and yields, quality control, including stability of the product candidate and quality assurance testing, shortages of qualified personnel or key raw materials, and compliance with strictly enforced federal, state, and foreign regulations; that Vaxart may not be able to obtain, maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; that Vaxart’s capital resources may be inadequate; Vaxart’s ability to resolve pending legal matters; Vaxart’s ability to obtain sufficient capital to fund its operations on terms acceptable to Vaxart, if at all; the impact of government healthcare proposals and policies; competitive factors; and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of Vaxart’s Quarterly and Annual Reports filed with the SEC. Vaxart does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Vaxart, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|(1)
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|126,870
|$
|13,526
|Accounts receivable
|334
|3,619
|Prepaid and other assets
|1,699
|594
|Property and equipment, net
|1,480
|210
|Right-of-use assets, net
|6,838
|1,990
|Intangible assets, net
|15,361
|17,093
|Total assets
|$
|152,582
|$
|37,032
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,133
|$
|852
|Accrued and other liabilities
|4,908
|4,583
|Liability related to sale of future royalties
|14,929
|16,332
|Operating lease liabilities
|7,208
|2,313
|Total liabilities
|29,178
|24,080
|Stockholders’ equity
|123,404
|12,952
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|152,582
|$
|37,032
(1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of Vaxart, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2019, included on the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2020.
Vaxart, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(1)
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Revenue
|$
|356
|$
|3,916
|$
|4,046
|$
|9,862
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|8,591
|3,291
|19,863
|14,540
|General and administrative
|5,126
|1,331
|15,202
|6,187
|Restructuring and impairment charges and (reversals)
|—
|4,920
|(849
|)
|4,920
|Total operating expenses
|13,717
|9,542
|34,216
|25,647
|Loss from operations
|(13,361
|)
|(5,626
|)
|(30,170
|)
|(15,785
|)
|Other income and expenses, net
|(467
|)
|(587
|)
|(1,812
|)
|(2,370
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(33
|)
|(196
|)
|(238
|)
|(490
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(13,861
|)
|$
|(6,409
|)
|$
|(32,220
|)
|$
|(18,645
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.86
|)
|Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|109,663,940
|47,744,463
|88,295,762
|21,569,523
(1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements of Vaxart, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2019, included on the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2020.
Vaxart, Inc.
