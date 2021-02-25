SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today provided a corporate update and reported fourth quarter and full year financial results for the periods ended December 31, 2020.
“By all measures, 2020 was a year of exceptional growth and success as we progressed development of our AlloCAR T candidates and continued to establish Allogene as a leader in the cell therapy field. We’ve now treated over 75 patients with our AlloCAR T therapies, more than any other company in the field. Continued progress on our first three Phase 1 trials, ALPHA, ALPHA2, and UNIVERSAL, two new IND submissions, including our first in solid tumors, and the establishment of our Allogene Overland Biopharm joint venture highlight our executional capabilities,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “Looking ahead to key milestones this year, we are looking forward to presenting an update on our CD19 program and the possibility of launching our first pivotal trial as well as operationalizing our state-of-the-art AlloCAR T production facility in Newark, California.”
Pipeline Highlights
Anti-CD19 AlloCAR T Program
Anti-BCMA AlloCAR T Program
The Company continues to expand its portfolio of anti-BCMA therapies to realize the potential benefits of an allogeneic approach to patients with multiple myeloma.
Solid Tumor AlloCAR T Program
Corporate Highlights
Fourth Quarter Financial Results
2021 Financial Guidance
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the timing and ability to progress the ALPHA, ALPHA2 and UNIVERSAL trials, including progressing to the Phase 2 portion of the ALPHA2 trial, and present any data from the trials, clinical outcomes, which may materially change as patient enrollment continues and more patient data become available, the timing and ability to file an IND and initiate a clinical trial of ALLO-605, the ability to manufacture AlloCAR T™ therapies, including for use in clinical trials, the timing and ability to initiate cGMP manufacturing at the Company’s Newark manufacturing facility, the potential benefits of AlloCAR T™ therapy and the 2021 financial guidance. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
AlloCAR T™ and TurboCAR T™ are trademarks of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
Allogene’s AlloCAR T programs utilize Cellectis technologies. ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A are anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies being jointly developed under a collaboration agreement between Servier1 and Allogene based on an exclusive license granted by Cellectis to Servier. Servier grants to Allogene exclusive rights to ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A in the U.S. while Servier retains exclusive rights for all other countries.
The anti-BCMA and anti-CD70 AlloCAR T programs are licensed exclusively from Cellectis by Allogene and Allogene holds global development and commercial rights to these AlloCAR T programs.
_______________________________________
1 Servier is an independent international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes).
ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|52,228
|$
|49,363
|$
|192,987
|$
|144,535
|General and administrative
|17,134
|15,212
|65,256
|57,473
|Total operating expenses
|69,362
|64,575
|258,243
|202,008
|Loss from operations
|(69,362
|)
|(64,575
|)
|(258,243
|)
|(202,008
|)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest and other income, net
|1,558
|3,658
|9,164
|17,351
|Other expenses
|(766
|)
|(268
|)
|(1,142
|)
|(268
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(68,570
|)
|(61,185
|)
|(250,221
|)
|(184,925
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|—
|155
|—
|331
|Net loss
|(68,570
|)
|(61,030
|)
|(250,221
|)
|(184,594
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.53
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(2.08
|)
|$
|(1.83
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|129,835,293
|104,800,502
|120,370,177
|101,061,149
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|As of December 31, 2020
|As of December 31, 2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|1,032,118
|$
|588,855
|Total assets
|1,227,829
|717,802
|Total liabilities
|148,212
|88,779
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,079,617
|629,023
