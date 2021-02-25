SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and provided an overview of recent developments.
"2020 was a successful year for Atreca marked by several key milestones, including the initiation of our first-in-human study of ATRC-101 and the signing of multiple strategic collaborations to both enhance our discovery platform and build our development pipeline,” said John Orwin, Chief Executive Officer. "Preclinical data that we presented on ATRC-101 throughout the year highlighted its novel target and mechanism of action, as well as its potential as a combination therapy both with checkpoint inhibitors targeting the PD-1/PD-L1 axis and with chemotherapy. This year we look forward to reporting initial summary data from our Phase 1b trial, initiating combination studies with a checkpoint inhibitor and chemotherapy, and providing an update on our early-stage pipeline.”
About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca's platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our clinical and regulatory plans and the timing thereof, and the progress of our discovery platform and development efforts with our existing and potential future collaboration and research arrangements, constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "continued," "anticipate," "potential," "expect," "believe," "planned," and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and regulatory submissions, the activity of ATRC-101 or potential future candidates once administered in human subjects, and the implementation of our strategic plans for our business, technologies, and current or potential future product candidates. More information on these risks and potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.
|Atreca, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|60,789
|$
|157,954
|Investments
|179,296
|14,663
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|9,037
|3,502
|Total current assets
|249,122
|176,119
|Property and equipment, net
|19,831
|5,771
|Long-term investments
|-
|10,799
|Deposits and other
|3,111
|3,026
|Total assets
|$
|272,064
|$
|195,715
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|5,216
|$
|2,133
|Accrued expenses
|10,302
|5,395
|Other current liabilities
|1,900
|419
|Total current liabilities
|17,418
|7,947
|Capital lease obligations, net of current portion
|4
|53
|Deferred rent
|12,585
|763
|Total liabilities
|30,007
|8,763
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|4
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|492,436
|351,039
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|58
|16
|Accumulated deficit
|(250,441
|)
|(164,106
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|242,057
|186,952
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|272,064
|$
|195,715
|Atreca, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|Expenses
|Research and development
|$
|16,847
|$
|14,279
|$
|62,045
|$
|54,726
|General and administrative
|6,639
|6,926
|26,834
|17,845
|Total expenses
|23,486
|21,205
|88,879
|72,571
|Interest and other income (expense)
|Other income
|366
|329
|1,353
|2,134
|Interest income
|136
|885
|1,218
|3,213
|Interest expense
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|Preferred stock warrant liability revaluation
|—
|—
|—
|(123
|)
|Foreign exchange loss
|—
|(7
|)
|—
|(8
|)
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(22
|)
|(115
|)
|(22
|)
|(122
|)
|Loss before Income tax expense
|(23,007
|)
|(20,114
|)
|(86,334
|)
|(67,483
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|1
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(23,007
|)
|$
|(20,113
|)
|$
|(86,335
|)
|$
|(67,484
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.63
|)
|$
|(0.72
|)
|$
|(2.70
|)
|$
|(4.26
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing
|net loss per share, basic and diluted
|36,726,441
|27,959,975
|31,924,473
|15,834,175
Contacts
Atreca, Inc.
Herb Cross
Chief Financial Officer
info@atreca.com
Investors:
Alex Gray, 650-779-9251
agray@atreca.com
Media:
Sheryl Seapy, 213-262-9390
sseapy@w2ogroup.com
