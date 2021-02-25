SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that Debbie Clifford, chief financial officer, will be leaving the company in March to become the chief financial officer at Autodesk.



Zander Lurie, chief executive officer, will serve as interim chief financial officer until a permanent successor is named. SurveyMonkey has initiated a search process for a permanent CFO.

“We always say SurveyMonkey is a place where the curious come to grow. For Debbie, returning to Autodesk, where she worked for 13 years, feels like going home. For us, it’s an opportunity to see one of our executives continue to thrive as CFO of a Fortune 1000 company. On behalf of our board of directors and management team, I thank her for her hard work and contributions,” said Lurie. “We remain confident in our ability to execute, based on the strength of our strategy, products, and team.”

“I am honored to have been a part of the SurveyMonkey team and wish the company continued success,” said Clifford. “We’ve built great depth and breadth in the finance team to support the company as it continues to move up-market across all three of its pillars.”

Today, SurveyMonkey is reiterating the first quarter and full year 2021 guidance it provided on February 11, 2021, as part of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results announcement.

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and survey feedback . The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents . SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

