EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in Digital Cell Biology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Highlights

Increased revenue 31% for the fourth quarter and 13% for the full year 2020 to $21.7 million and $64.3 million, respectively, compared to corresponding periods of 2019

Grew installed base 56% year over year to 75 platforms with 9 placed during the fourth quarter 2020

Launched 6 new workflows in 2020, enabling customers to find the best cell across a variety of new applications, bringing total to 8 commercial workflows

Announced plans to launch a next generation Antibody Discover workflow, Opto Plasma B Discovery 4.0, which will create a new gold standard for lead molecule discovery

Opened a large new market opportunity by signing a multi-year collaboration agreement focused on developing workflows to rapidly generate stable cell-lines for viral vector manufacturing

Expanded leadership team with Pete Leddy as Chief Human Resources Officer, Mimi Healy as Chief Products Officer, and Kurt Wood transitioning to Chief Financial Officer as of March 15, 2021



“Amidst a global pandemic, the Berkeley Lights team delivered throughout 2020 and ended with strong fourth quarter results and, even more importantly, continued to build a strong foundation in existing and new markets,” said Berkeley Lights Chief Executive Officer Eric Hobbs, Ph.D. “The demand for cell- based products is growing rapidly and the Berkeley Lights’ technology will be a critical component to accelerate the commercialization of these products. I am more bullish than ever about the opportunities in front of us.”

Quarterly Financial Results

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 21,748 $ 16,622 Gross profit 14,806 12,389 Gross margin % 68 % 75 % Operating expenses 26,639 15,669 Loss from operations (11,833 ) (3,280 ) Net loss and net comprehensive loss (12,128 ) (3,464 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted (0.19 ) (1.42 ) Total stock-based compensation 5,851 1,005

Annual Financial Results

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020

2019

(unaudited) Revenue $ 64,303 $ 56,693 Gross profit 44,555 43,476 Gross margin % 69 % 77 % Operating expenses 84,949 60,013 Loss from operations (40,394 ) (16,537 ) Net loss and net comprehensive loss (41,584 ) (18,302 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted (1.39 ) (7.46 ) Total stock-based compensation 10,917 3,760

2021 Revenue Outlook



Berkeley Lights expects full year 2021 revenue to be in the range of $90 million to $100 million, representing 40% to 56% growth over the full year 2020.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Berkeley Lights will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM Pacific Time/4:30 PM Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.berkeleylights.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are: FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2021 revenue outlook, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Berkeley Lights, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020

2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Product revenue $ 17,693 $ 12,938 $ 51,586 $ 43,460 Service revenue 4,055 3,684 12,717 13,233 Total revenue 21,748 16,622 64,303 56,693 Cost of sales: Product cost of sales 4,554 3,453 13,021 11,245 Service cost of sales 2,388 780 6,727 1,972 Total cost of sales 6,942 4,233 19,748 13,217 Gross profit 14,806 12,389 44,555 43,476 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,000 9,840 47,240 38,414 General and administrative 7,783 3,504 23,202 12,362 Sales and marketing 4,856 2,325 14,507 9,237 Total operating expenses 26,639 15,669 84,949 60,013 Loss from operations (11,833 ) (3,280 ) (40,394 ) (16,537 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (362 ) (361 ) (1,436 ) (1,425 ) Interest income 89 186 338 909 Other income (expense), net 10 5 82 (1,180 ) Loss before income taxes (12,096 ) (3,450 ) (41,410 ) (18,233 ) Provision for income taxes 32 14 174 69 Net loss and net comprehensive loss $ (12,128 ) $ (3,464 ) $ (41,584 ) $ (18,302 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (1.42 ) $ (1.39 ) $ (7.46 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 64,405,339 2,999,167 31,192,752 2,883,950





Berkeley Lights, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)





Assets December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,408 $ 81,033 Trade accounts receivable 12,939 9,334 Inventory 11,047 7,181 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,175 7,799 Total current assets 265,569 105,347 Restricted cash 270 270 Property and equipment, net 14,544 16,472 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,718 7,785 Other assets 2,557 1,135 Total assets $ 299,658 $ 131,009 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 3,491 $ 3,239 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,401 6,229 Current portion of notes payable 11,594 5,765 Deferred revenue 5,482 9,686 Total current liabilities 28,968 24,919 Notes payable, net of current portion 8,301 14,062 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,709 1,461 Lease liability, long-term 15,899 6,784 Total liabilities 54,877 47,226 Stockholders’ equity: Convertible preferred stock — 224,769 Common stock 3 — Additional paid-in capital 436,662 9,314 Accumulated deficit (191,884 ) (150,300 ) Total stockholders’ equity 244,781 83,783 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 299,658 $ 131,009



