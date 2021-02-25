Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Software Product and Total Revenue, Exceeding Expectations



TROY, Mich., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“Altair had an excellent fourth quarter and full year 2020,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “In a year of business disruptions and personal challenges, Altair brought to market broad and deep additions and enhancements to our product portfolio while delivering solid financial performance. I am proud of our global team, and excited about 2021 as we will continue delivering industry-leading technology and expertise aligned with our vision for the convergence of simulation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence.”

“Software product revenue increased over 12% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to 85% of total revenue, which drove year over year improvement in gross margin of over 500 basis points for the quarter, while our recurring software license rate rose to 92% for the year,” said Howard Morof, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “The top line performance coupled with continued discipline managing operating expenses had a very positive impact on our profitability in the quarter.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $113.6 million compared to $101.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total revenue was $133.4 million compared to $123.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income was $2.2 million compared to net loss of $(1.5) million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.03 based on 78.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $(0.02) for the fourth quarter of 2019, based on 72.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $21.7 million, compared to $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $14.1 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.17 based on 83.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.07 for the fourth quarter of 2019, based on 78.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.

Free cash flow was $3.4 million, compared to $(0.2) million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Software product revenue was $391.7 million compared to $366.7 million for the full year of 2019.

Total revenue was $469.9 million compared to $458.9 million for the full year of 2019.

Net loss was $(10.5) million compared to net loss of $(7.5) million for the full year of 2019. Diluted net loss per share was $(0.14) based on 73.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $(0.11) for the full year of 2019, based on 71.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $57.3 million, compared to $39.5 million for the full year of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income was $25.5 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $16.4 million for the full year of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.31 based on 83.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.21 for the full year of 2019, based on 78.0 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding.

Free cash flow was $26.8 million, compared to $21.7 million for the full year of 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2021.

(in millions) First Quarter 2021 Full Year 2021 Software Product Revenue $ 118.0 to $ 120.0 $ 423.0 to $ 431.0 Total Revenue $ 138.0 $ 140.0 $ 502.0 $ 510.0 Net Loss $ (5.4 ) $ (4.5 ) $ (44.0 ) $ (38.3 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 16.3 $ 17.8 $ 36.9 $ 42.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24.0 $ 26.0 $ 58.0 $ 66.0

Conference Call Information

What: Altair’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call When: Friday, February 26, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic

(636) 812-6621, International

Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 3056322, Domestic

(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 3056322, International

Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income – as defined through 2020 results excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income – as defined starting with 2021 guidance and going forward excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, non-cash interest expense, impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate form period to period, and special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair



Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the first quarter and full year 2021, our statements regarding our expectation for 2021, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALTAIR ENGINERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,221 $ 223,117 Accounts receivable, net 117,878 104,984 Income tax receivable 6,736 7,264 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,100 17,092 Total current assets 386,935 352,457 Property and equipment, net 36,332 36,297 Operating lease right of use assets 33,526 28,134 Goodwill 264,481 233,683 Other intangible assets, net 76,114 67,075 Deferred tax assets 7,125 5,791 Other long-term assets 25,389 19,708 TOTAL ASSETS $ 829,902 $ 743,145 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term debt $ 30,384 $ 430 Accounts payable 8,594 8,585 Accrued compensation and benefits 34,772 30,676 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 10,331 9,141 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 30,982 28,603 Deferred revenue 85,691 75,431 Total current liabilities 200,754 152,866 Long-term debt, net of current portion 188,653 178,238 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,323 20,174 Deferred revenue, non-current 9,388 8,136 Other long-term liabilities 27,414 26,672 TOTAL LIABILITIES 450,532 386,086 Commitments and contingencies MEZZANINE EQUITY 784 2,352 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued or outstanding — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value) Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 44,216 and 41,271 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 4 4 Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 30,111 and 31,131 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 474,669 446,633 Accumulated deficit (93,293 ) (82,405 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,797 ) (9,528 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 378,586 354,707 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 829,902 $ 743,145

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue License $ 76,381 $ 64,194 $ 259,965 $ 244,321 Maintenance and other services 37,244 36,993 131,746 122,381 Total software 113,625 101,187 391,711 366,702 Software related services 7,906 8,941 26,454 34,576 Total software and related services 121,531 110,128 418,165 401,278 Client engineering services 9,934 11,722 44,320 48,987 Other 1,976 2,027 7,436 8,650 Total revenue 133,441 123,877 469,921 458,915 Cost of revenue License 6,786 8,139 19,637 21,285 Maintenance and other services 10,105 10,892 38,688 38,401 Total software * 16,891 19,031 58,325 59,686 Software related services 6,102 6,497 21,243 25,640 Total software and related services 22,993 25,528 79,568 85,326 Client engineering services 8,067 9,882 35,684 39,875 Other 1,631 1,540 6,053 7,398 Total cost of revenue 32,691 36,950 121,305 132,599 Gross profit 100,750 86,927 348,616 326,316 Operating expenses: Research and development * 34,966 30,498 126,081 117,510 Sales and marketing * 30,537 27,589 111,440 106,051 General and administrative * 22,933 21,292 86,432 82,178 Amortization of intangible assets 4,986 3,769 16,376 14,442 Other operating loss (income), net 5 (370 ) (3,426 ) (2,072 ) Total operating expenses 93,427 82,778 336,903 318,109 Operating income 7,323 4,149 11,713 8,207 Interest expense 3,008 2,785 11,598 6,371 Other income, net (65 ) (849 ) (1,917 ) (1,552 ) Income before income taxes 4,380 2,213 2,032 3,388 Income tax expense 2,182 3,715 12,532 10,930 Net income (loss) $ 2,198 $ (1,502 ) $ (10,500 ) $ (7,542 ) Income per share: Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic 74,020 72,227 73,241 71,544 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted 78,484 72,227 73,241 71,544





* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue-software $ 871 $ 342 $ 2,473 $ 1,069 Research and development 2,686 1,306 8,372 2,917 Sales and marketing 2,474 688 6,423 2,250 General and administrative 1,385 608 4,087 2,292 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 7,416 $ 2,944 $ 21,355 $ 8,528

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (10,500 ) $ (7,542 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,806 21,522 Provision for credit loss 1,259 671 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 10,829 5,663 Stock-based compensation expense 21,355 8,528 Deferred income taxes (10,350 ) (950 ) Other, net 118 6 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,032 ) (7,901 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,131 ) (2,396 ) Other long-term assets (4,527 ) (2,591 ) Accounts payable (1,839 ) (426 ) Accrued compensation and benefits 1,985 (1,232 ) Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 5,771 513 Operating lease right of use assets and liabilities, net (142 ) 102 Deferred revenue 8,280 17,426 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,882 31,393 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (41,028 ) (25,720 ) Capital expenditures (6,093 ) (9,660 ) Payments for acquisition of developed technology (2,133 ) (473 ) Other investing activities, net 162 14 Net cash used in investing activities (49,092 ) (35,839 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving commitment 30,000 96,992 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,710 1,510 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — 223,101 Payments on revolving commitment — (127,941 ) Payments for issuance costs of convertible senior notes — (1,233 ) Other financing activities (460 ) (513 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 31,250 191,916 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,010 342 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,050 187,812 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 223,497 35,685 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 241,547 $ 223,497 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow: Interest paid $ 731 $ 664 Income taxes paid $ 12,666 $ 7,686 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisitions $ 3,504 $ 7,637 Promissory notes issued and deferred payment obligations for acquisitions $ 1,266 $ 497 Finance leases $ 118 $ 632 Property and equipment in accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 1,671 $ 259

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 2,198 $ (1,502 ) $ (10,500 ) $ (7,542 ) Stock-based compensation expense 7,416 2,944 21,355 8,528 Amortization of intangible assets 4,986 3,769 16,376 14,442 Special adjustments (1) — 7 (372 ) 2,038 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (451 ) 34 (1,380 ) (1,069 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 14,149 $ 5,252 $ 25,479 $ 16,397 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.07 $ 0.31 $ 0.21 GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 78,484 72,227 73,241 71,544 Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding: 83,000 78,000 83,000 78,000





(1) The twelve months ended December 31, 2020, includes $1.0 million of proceeds from settlements related to a historical acquisition and $0.6 million of severance expense. The twelve months ended December 31, 2019, includes $1.0 million of impairment charges for royalty contracts, $0.6 million of acquisition related costs and $0.4 million of severance expense.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 2,198 $ (1,502 ) $ (10,500 ) $ (7,542 ) Income tax expense 2,182 3,715 12,532 10,930 Stock-based compensation expense 7,416 2,944 21,355 8,528 Interest expense 3,008 2,785 11,598 6,371 Depreciation and amortization 6,890 5,686 23,806 21,522 Special adjustments, interest income and other (1) (2 ) (893 ) (1,503 ) (260 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,692 $ 12,735 $ 57,288 $ 39,549





(1) The twelve months ended December 31, 2020, includes $1.0 million of proceeds from settlements related to a historical acquisition and $0.6 million of severance expense. The twelve months ended December 31, 2019, includes $1.0 million of impairment charges for royalty contracts, $0.6 million of acquisition related costs and $0.4 million of severance expense.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,503 1,388 32,882 31,393 Capital expenditures (2,087 ) (1,540 ) (6,093 ) (9,660 ) Free Cash Flow $ 3,416 $ (152 ) $ 26,789 $ 21,733

Business Outlook

Starting with the 2021 guidance presented in this press release (including the reconciliations provided below) and going forward, our definition of Non-GAAP net income now excludes non-cash interest expense and assumes a non-GAAP income tax rate, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period. There are no other changes from our prior definition. We’ve made these changes to reflect how management reviews results of the business and to be more consistent with our peers.

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending

March 31, 2021 Year Ending

December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Low High Low High Net loss $ (5,400 ) $ (4,500 ) $ (44,000 ) $ (38,300 ) Stock-based compensation expense 11,900 11,900 44,500 44,500 Amortization of intangible assets 4,400 4,400 17,800 17,800 Non-cash interest expense 2,800 2,800 11,400 11,400 Special adjustments and other 4,000 5,000 5,000 7,000 Impact of non-GAAP tax rate (1,400 ) (1,800 ) 2,200 400 Non-GAAP net income $ 16,300 $ 17,800 $ 36,900 $ 42,800

For comparability purposes, the following table provides a reconciliation of the Quarterly Non-GAAP net income results for 2020 to GAAP net income (loss) for 2020, reflecting the 2021 definition:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Sept 30,

2020 December 31,

2020 Net income (loss) $ 6,030 $ (10,223 ) $ (8,505 ) $ 2,198 Stock-based compensation expense 3,171 4,534 6,234 7,416 Amortization of intangible assets 3,840 3,692 3,858 4,986 Non-cash interest expense 2,648 2,689 2,725 2,762 Special adjustments and other — 578 (950 ) — Impact of non-GAAP tax rate (637 ) 1,718 1,294 (2,900 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 15,052 $ 2,988 $ 4,656 $ 14,462

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure: