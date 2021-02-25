CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced financial results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $171.6 million, an increase of 95% over 2019
    • ePlex® revenue of $152.6 million, an increase of 155% over 2019
  • Gross margin of 40%, compared to 32% in 2019
  • Cash and investments were $128.2 million as of December 31, 2020
    • Delivered $6.1 million in positive cash flows from operating activities

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue of $50.1 million, an increase of 84% over the fourth quarter of 2019
    • ePlex® revenue of $45.4 million, an increase of 138% over the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Gross margin of 39%, compared to 34% in the fourth quarter of 2019

Operational Highlights

  • Placed 70 net new ePlex analyzers in the fourth quarter of 2020, finishing the year with an installed base of 792 ePlex analyzers worldwide
    • ePlex installed base grew 50% year over year
  • Average annuity per analyzer of $220,000, compared to $148,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Increased manufacturing capacity by more than 75% versus prior year with the completion of the first of two new production lines during the quarter

“2020 was truly a transformational year for GenMark both financially and operationally. Our growth would not have been possible without the tremendous efforts of our team coming together to respond to a rapidly spreading disease - delivering innovative R&D and strong commercial execution. Our global ePlex installed base grew 50% year-over-year and builds on a strong foundation of enduring and predictable revenue,” said Scott Mendel, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our priorities in 2021 include increased adoption of our BCID and RP panels, as well as driving further market penetration for our differentiated ePlex platform. We are also focused on delivering financial execution, specifically driving revenue growth and improving margins that further accelerate cash flow positivity. Lastly, we plan to increase investment in innovation, including enhancing current panels, completing new panels and investing in longer term advanced technology development.”

Guidance for Full Year 2021
GenMark expects revenue for the full year 2021 in the range of $188 million to $198 million, which represents growth of 10% to 15% over 2020.

Global ePlex placements are expected to range from 200 to 220 net new analyzers with annuity per analyzer between $175,000 and $190,000.

Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 44% to 46% and operating expenses are expected to be approximately $85 million to $90 million.

Excluding financing activities, cash usage is projected in the range of $10 million to $15 million.

About GenMark Diagnostics
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands except par value)
 
 As of December 31,
 2020 2019
ASSETS
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$40,572  $44,360 
Short-term marketable securities87,582  9,100 
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $372 and $376, respectively20,790  16,759 
Inventories, net21,323  11,301 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets2,695  1,877 
Total current assets172,962  83,397 
    
Property and equipment, net38,362  20,419 
Intangible assets, net841  1,432 
Restricted cash1,646  758 
Operating lease right-of-use assets8,676  4,642 
Other long-term assets1,047  825 
Total assets$223,534  $111,473 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable$23,071  $12,249 
Accrued compensation12,716  7,493 
Current operating lease liability3,093  1,842 
Other current liabilities5,250  2,732 
Total current liabilities44,130  24,316 
    
Long-term debt71,297  69,145 
Noncurrent operating lease liability12,749  5,796 
Other noncurrent liabilities1,160  53 
Total liabilities129,336  99,310 
    
Stockholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 authorized, none issued   
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 authorized; 71,960 and 60,255     
 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively7  6 
Additional paid-in capital626,816  526,294 
Accumulated deficit(532,877) (514,233)
Accumulated other comprehensive income252  96 
Total stockholders’ equity94,198  12,163 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$223,534  $111,473 
        


GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(amounts in thousands except per share data)
    
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue       
Product revenue$49,350  $26,880  $169,148  $86,821 
Other revenue730  316  2,406  1,200 
Total revenue50,080  27,196  171,554  88,021 
Cost of revenue30,682  18,079  103,610  59,418 
Gross profit19,398  9,117  67,944  28,603 
Operating expenses       
Sales and marketing5,760  6,127  23,164  24,118 
General and administrative6,645  4,942  25,572  19,159 
Research and development9,080  6,754  30,259  27,140 
Total operating expenses21,485  17,823  78,995  70,417 
Operating loss(2,087) (8,706) (11,051) (41,814)
Other income (expense)       
Interest income64  74  386  512 
Interest expense(1,706) (1,630) (7,907) (5,961)
Other income (expense)25  11  9  (23)
Total other expense(1,617) (1,545) (7,512) (5,472)
Loss before income taxes(3,704) (10,251) (18,563) (47,286)
Income tax expense20  36  81  64 
Net loss$(3,724) $(10,287) $(18,644) $(47,350)
Net loss per share—basic and diluted$(0.05) $(0.17) $(0.28) $(0.82)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding—basic and diluted71,781  58,915  67,541  57,603 
        
Other comprehensive income       
Net loss$(3,724) $(10,287) $(18,644) $(47,350)
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax120  48  147  11 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities, net of tax(20) (3) 9  5 
Total other comprehensive income100  45  156  16 
Total comprehensive loss$(3,624) $(10,242) $(18,488) $(47,334)
                


GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands)
 
 For the years ended December 31,
 2020 2019 2018
Operating activities     
Net loss$(18,644) $(47,350) $(50,500)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     
Depreciation and amortization7,066  7,268  7,088 
Net amortization (accretion) of premiums/discounts on investments261  (133) (142)
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs2,253  1,740  938 
Stock-based compensation12,796  12,046  11,697 
Provision for bad debt, net of recoveries17  338  23 
Non-cash inventory adjustments2,319  2,631  1,426 
Other non-cash adjustments360  537  15 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities     
Accounts receivable(4,105) (5,584) (878)
Inventories(12,478) (6,534) (2,414)
Prepaid expenses and other assets(858) (750) 854 
Accounts payable5,224  1,501  (1,389)
Accrued compensation4,945  (885) 1,059 
Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities4,170     
Other current and non-current liabilities2,808  249  (289)
   Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities6,134  (34,926) (32,512)
Investing activities     
Purchases of property and equipment(17,776) (2,092) (2,575)
Purchases of marketable securities(114,186) (32,135) (29,778)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities1,193     
Maturities of marketable securities34,260  32,055  66,300 
   Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(96,509) (2,172) 33,947 
Financing activities     
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs78,659  13,447  1,061 
Principal repayment of borrowings(57) (35,093) (92)
Proceeds from borrowings  70,000  7,098 
Payments associated with debt issuance(100) (3,638) (20)
Proceeds from stock option exercises9,068  457  22 
   Net cash provided by financing activities87,570  45,173  8,069 
 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(95) (1) 28 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(2,900) 8,074  9,532 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year45,118  37,044  27,512 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year$42,218  $45,118  $37,044 
Non-cash investing and financing activities     
Transfer of systems to property and equipment from inventory$137  $2,846  $1,689 
Property and equipment included in accounts payable$6,832  $1,234  $372 
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities$4,689  $  $ 
Supplemental cash flow information     
Cash paid for interest, net$5,684  $3,946  $2,028 
Cash paid for income taxes, net$91  $155  $165 
            


GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
GAAP net loss$(3,724) $(10,287) $(18,644) $(47,350)
Nonrecurring charges       
Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from            
reorganization1    566   
Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our            
former President and CEO upon his departure from the
Company2		    4,047   
Total nonrecurring charges    4,613   
Adjusted non-GAAP net loss$(3,724) $(10,287) $(14,031) $(47,350)
        
GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted71,781  58,915  67,541  57,603 
        
GAAP net loss per share—basic and diluted$(0.05) $(0.17) $(0.28) $(0.82)
Nonrecurring charges       
Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from           
reorganization    0.01   
Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our           
former President and CEO upon his departure from the
Company		    0.06   
Total nonrecurring charges    0.07   
Adjusted non-GAAP net loss per share—basic and diluted$(0.05) $(0.17) $(0.21) $(0.82)

1 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the elimination of certain positions within the Company. Stock-based compensation expense resulted from the acceleration of the vesting of restricted stock units awarded to certain individuals.

2 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the departure of the Company’s former President and CEO. The Company made a $1 million severance payment to the Company’s former President and CEO on October 1, 2020 and will be providing reimbursement for group health insurance premium payments pursuant to the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985, as amended (“COBRA”) for 1 year following the separation date. The Company recognized $3 million in stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of the vesting of the outstanding unvested portion of restricted stock units and market-based stock units.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to results reported under GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures consisting of adjusted non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share. Non-GAAP net loss consists of the net loss reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO. Adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share reflects the net loss per share reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for the loss per share resulting from nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO.

We believe that use of these non-GAAP financial measures can assist investors in understanding the results from our core operations by providing additional insight into the impact of nonrecurring activities on our GAAP financial measures. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability of our current period results to our historical Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as to the results of other public companies.

The use of these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and have been included solely for informational and comparative purposes. Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures of other companies. We reconciled non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to GAAP net loss and GAAP net loss per share, respectively, which we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures should be considered together with our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.