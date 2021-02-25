SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), reported today that the Company has signed agreements with institutional and individual investors on February 25, 2021 for sale of $20 million in convertible notes. The notes are due in two years, have an annual interest rate of 8%, convertible into ordinary shares of Borqs at 10% discount from the market price and has 90% warrant coverage with the warrants exercisable at 110% of the conversion price. One-third of the notes are sold at the execution of definitive agreements and two-thirds of the notes will be sold upon the satisfaction of certain conditions, including effectiveness of a registration statement to be filed by the Company by April 15, 2021. Proceeds will be used for the procurement of orders the Company expects to receive from its customers this year and also for development of the next generation 5G products.



About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio.

Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products. The Company is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots.

