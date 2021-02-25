EL DORADO, Ark., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.



Andrew Clyde, President and CEO, will present at the Raymond James 2021 Institutional Investors Conference on Monday March 1, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The live audio webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website at https://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com.

The company will also be participating in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday March 2, 2021.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,650 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States. The company and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2.0 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline and convenience stations in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

