Deliciously soothing with a sweet yet slightly tangy taste. Tahi Manuka honey lozenges contain 100% pure UMFTM 15+ Manuka honey and nothing else: no added water, sugar or artificial anything.

Deliciously soothing with a sweet yet slightly tangy taste. Tahi Manuka honey lozenges contain 100% pure UMFTM 15+ Manuka honey and nothing else: no added water, sugar or artificial anything.

To purchase Tahi Lozenges, as well as their other 100 percent pure honey products, American consumers should make a beeline to amazon.com.

To purchase Tahi Lozenges, as well as their other 100 percent pure honey products, American consumers should make a beeline to amazon.com.

PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tahi New Zealand, which exports its pure Manuka honey products around the globe, is now offering new Manuka Honey Lozenges to the US market on Amazon.

Deliciously soothing with a sweet yet slightly tangy taste. Tahi Manuka honey lozenges contain 100% pure UMFTM 15+ Manuka honey and nothing else: no added water, sugar or artificial anything.

“We are thrilled to bring Tahi Honey lozenges to Americans,” says Suzan Craig, founder and director of Tahi New Zealand . “A recent study shows that honey can be more effective than other medications for relieving coughs, sore throats and colds1. Manuka honey is particularly highly sought after for its soothing properties.”

Sustainably produced in Northland, New Zealand, Tahi’s honey products are certified authentic, biodiversity positive and fully traceable, with 100% of profits going directly to community, culture and conservation projects.

Tahi Honey is certified by the Unique Manuka Factor (UMF) rating, a scientifically developed scale that rates Manuka honey's potency and purity. Tahi Manuka Honey Lozenges contain a UMFTM rating of 15+, as well as a MGO ( methylglyoxal ) rating of 514+ (a measure of its antibacterial component).

Tahi honey was voted the Best Luxury Honey in the world in the 2020 Luxury Lifestyle Awards, plus it has won numerous other awards for both taste and sustainability, including Supreme Winner of New Zealand’s prestigious Sustainable Business Awards, 2020.

“We are always honored when such notable organizations recognize the purity, quality and taste of our products,” Craig says. “We are also excited that Amazon now carries our Manuka Honey Lozenges.”

Tahi is more than a honey company. In 2004, Craig bought a run-down cattle farm in northern New Zealand and turned it into a thriving nature sanctuary and eco-retreat. Since then, Tahi has restored 74 acres of wetlands, planted nearly 350,000 native trees, and created a buzzing honey business.

Manuka honey, which comes from bees that pollinate native Manuka trees in New Zealand, has been used for centuries in traditional healing remedies in many cultures. High in nutrients and low in fat, it has become highly sought after around the globe in recent years.

Tahi Manuka Honey Lozenges can be taken as required to soothe coughs, colds and sore throats1, or for a natural energy boost.

To purchase Tahi Lozenges, as well as their other 100 percent pure honey products, American consumers should make a beeline to amazon.com.

1. Oxford University study, August 2020: honey beats antibiotics and other over-the-counter medications for relieving coughs, sore throats and colds.

Attachments

Robert Grant Tahi 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com