MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.17 per share payable on March 31, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2021.



Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $3.11 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia, the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia and the Central region of Kentucky, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates forty-three banking locations.

