Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global High Acuity Information Solutions Market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market growth of High Acuity Information Solutions can be attributed to the growing demand for better standards of care in hospitals. Besides, the increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the market growth over the forecasted timeline. Furthermore, the rise in global spending in healthcare is anticipated to augment the demand for these solutions. For instance, global investment in health care is expected to grow by 5.4% per annum from 2018 to 2022.
The solutions are vulnerable to network hackers, which is forecasted to hinder the market growth over the forecasted period.
Key Highlights From The Report
Emergen Research has segmented the global High Acuity Information Solutions Market on the basis of product, type, end-use, and region:
