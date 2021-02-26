BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company), a dynamic global lithium chemicals producer, provides its financial results for the half year ended 31 December 2020 (H1 FY21).
Highlights:
Orocobre Managing Director and CEO, Mr Martín Pérez de Solay said, “Orocobre has continued to deliver improved operating performance despite COVID-19 disruptions. Our business was impacted in the September quarter by weak market conditions, however the market has improved since the start of the December quarter.
“Our operating strategy retains a focus on safety, quality and productivity which will improve profitability in the future as prices return to a sustainable level. Cost management remains paramount and we continue to eliminate non-essential spend.
“Construction of our growth projects is progressing at the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant and the Stage 2 expansion of Olaroz. We are now looking to the future with a study into Stage 3 at Olaroz and additional lithium hydroxide production,” he said.
Future pricing
Subject to market and operating conditions Orocobre expects the average sales price for H2 FY21 to be approximately US$5,500 per tonne (FOB)2
This announcement has been approved by the Orocobre Limited Board of Directors
Notes:
Unless otherwise stated, all financial data in this release is quoted in US Dollars.
Orocobre’s results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This report also includes certain non-IFRS financial information, including the following:
Financial data has been translated to US Dollars using average exchange rates for the relevant period in the income statement.
About Orocobre Limited
Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate producer and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre’s interests include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, a material JORC Resource in the adjacent Cauchari Basin and Borax Argentina, an established boron minerals and refined chemicals producer. The Company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.
1 see notes at end of release.
2 Orocobre reports price as FOB (Free on Board) which excludes insurance and freight charges included in CIF (Cost, Insurance, Freight) pricing. Therefore, the Company’s reported prices are net of freight (shipping), insurance and sales commission. FOB prices are reported by the Company to provide clarity on the sales revenue that is recognized by Sales de Jujuy S.A., the joint venture company in Argentina managing the Olaroz Lithium Facility.
