Streetsboro, United States, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Smiles Dental located in Streetsboro, Ohio have updated their same-day dental implants and sedation services. Signature Smiles specializes in anxiety-free and sedation dentistry as seen here https://www.signaturesmilesfamilydentistry.com/sedation-services

Signature Smiles Dental are conveniently located at 9519 OH-14, Streetsboro, OH 44241 and welcomes patients from Twinsburgh, Aurora and Kent.

Signature Smiles Dental have updated their range of same-day, full sedation dental services to better serve patients suffering from anxiety related to dental treatments. The practice’s updated services allow patients to receive their treatment while fully sedated, alleviating a large part of their anxiety while keeping it affordable.

The practice offers two main methods of sedation: Oral Sedation (the Magic Pill) and IV Sedation. The method of sedation used is dependent on both the patient’s medical history, conditions, and personal preference. The Signature Smiles team provides knowledge and support to ensure their patients are comfortable with their decisions prior to starting treatment.

The Signature Smiles Dental team have a reputation for providing excellent service and catering to patients suffering from fear and anxiety in relation to dental visits. All Signature Smiles team members have undergone training in basic psychology as it relates to dentist-specific anxiety.

The practice’s same-day dental implant services offer patients seeking a quick, anxiety-free tooth replacement process a viable treatment option. They recommend that patients consult their dentists prior to deciding on a method of treatment to ensure all relevant information is taken into consideration. Bone quality, gum health, and tooth location are examples of deciding factors to consider. More information on same-day dental implants can be found at https://www.signaturesmilesfamilydentistry.com/single-and-multiple-dental-implants

The National Journal of Maxillofacial Surgery states there are several medical and cosmetic advantages to same-day dental implants. The soft tissues and gums heal more quickly, infection is less likely, and gums are less likely to recede after treatment. Patients receive immediate restoration and will not have to leave the clinic with any missing teeth.

A satisfied patient of Signature Smiles Dental said, “As someone who hates going to the dentist this office made me enjoy going. I’m actually looking forward to my next visit. They were so kind and understanding, and really catered to all of my needs. I would proudly recommend this office to anyone.”

Interested parties can find more information on Signature Smiles Dental Streetsboro, OH at https://www.signaturesmilesfamilydentistry.com/streetsboro-office/

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Omar Salameh

Email: Send Email

Organization: Signature Smiles Dental

Address: 9519 OH-14, Streetsboro, OH 44241, United States

Phone: +1-330-423-6779

Website: https://www.signaturesmilesfamilydentistry.com/





