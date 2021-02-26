Austin, United States, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westlake Hills Dental Arts, a dental office in West Lake Hills, TX, announced the launch of an updated range of professional-grade teeth whitening services, including in-house and take-home bleaching options.

More information is available at https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/zoom-teeth-whitening.html

With the new announcement, the practice aims to help its clients achieve a beautiful, white smile by providing fast and effective dental bleaching services.

Tooth discoloration can be caused by aging, vitamin or calcium deficiency, smoking, and certain types of food and beverages, such as soy sauce, red wine, coffee, and black tea. Lack of proper care, regular brushing, and flossing can make the tooth enamel more vulnerable to staining. In most cases, stains affect only the enamel and can be fixed.

Philips Zoom is the most efficient in-house bleaching method offered by Westlake Hills Dental Arts. The procedure takes approximately two hours and only requires one appointment.

In comparison with over-the-counter whitening strips for home use, which have low bleaching strength and need repeated applications for noticeable results, in-house Zoom whitening gives immediate results.

The dentists at Westlake Hills Dental Arts provide their Zoom patients with complimentary custom bleaching trays and a tube of the bleaching solution for optional at-home future touch-ups.

In cases of extreme tooth discoloration, veneers can be used. Custom porcelain veneers are crafted from natural-looking dental ceramic and are bonded to the front surface of the patient’s teeth. They can be used for correcting crooked, chipped, or badly stained teeth. Details can be found at https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/veneers.html

Dr. Rebecca Long, the leading dentist at Westlake Hills Dental Arts, has over 10 years of experience in the dental field. Dr. Long is an active member of multiple professional institutions and proud to soon hold a Fellowship status in the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Long provides high-quality restorative and cosmetic dental services, such as veneers, crowns, bridges, and tooth-colored fillings.

“Dr. Long is competent and knowledgeable,” said a satisfied patient. “The staff at Westlake Hills Dental Arts are friendly and caring. They make patients feel at home during each visit. Cleanings are thorough yet gentle.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website, as well as https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com

Contact Info:

Name: Ryan DeBoer

Email: Send Email

Organization: Westlake Hills Dental Arts

Address: 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746, United States

Phone: +1-512-328-0155

Website: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/





