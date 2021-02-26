Ozone Park, United States , Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sunglasses can be a great way to branch out creatively with your clothing. A good pair of sunglasses can completely revolutionize your outfit. Not only do you look super cool wearing a pair, but they also help shade your eyes from the blinding rays of the sun!



The eyewear industry is a big one. There are many name brands fighting for bragging rights constantly. However, there is one unique company that stands out from the pack. Tabulae Eyewear not only provides slick shades but also prides itself on the utmost moral standards.

Tabulae Eyewear was started by an optician working in the corporate world. However, after seeing the true nature of the corporate industry, he went rogue and started Tabulae Eyewear!

“My honest nature and desire to provide quality eyewear led me to be dismissed from a position in one of the largest eyewear corporations in the world,” recalled the founder of Tabulae Eyewear.

Not only does Tabulae Eyewear try to branch away from the corporate structure, but they also fight to resolve real-world issues surrounding the industry. For the month of March, Tabulae Eyewear will be donating 10% of proceeds from all polarized sunglasses to TheSeeingEye, a 501 (c)(3) organization!

The Seeing Eye is a philanthropic organization whose goal is to enhance the independence, dignity, and self-confidence of blind people with the help of Seeing Eye guide dogs. The Seeing Eye raises puppies and trains them to become guide dogs. They also help teach blind people how to use their guide dogs.

“I think The Seeing Eye’s mission is a truly noble one, and this led to my decision to work with and support the organization,” said Troy Singh, CEO of Tabulae Eyewear.

Tabulae Eyewear sells premium polarized sunglasses for men and for women. Customers can enjoy a wide variety of frames and lenses to ensure the perfect, unique look! In upholding their values for straying from the corporate business path, Tabulae Eyewear keeps its costs as low as possible to ensure that customers can look stylish without breaking the bank.

You can find more than sunglasses on their website. There is also a blog located on the Tabulae Eyewear website where users can learn more about sunglasses and keep with the latest trends.

For more information, visit https://tabulaeeyewear.com/.

