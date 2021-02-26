In Q4 2020 Inbank earned a net profit of 1.7 million euros and the 2020 annual profit reached 5.9 million euros. The annual return on equity was 10.8%.

Inbank’s loan portfolio increased by 19% compared to Q4 2019 reaching 402 million euros. The deposit portfolio grew 4%, reaching 391 million euros at year-end.

Total sales for Q4 was 89 million euros showing an increase of 12% compared to Q4 of the previous year. Growth was driven by the Polish business unit that has increased its sales by 110% and contributed 30,7 million euros to total sales. In all markets, the sales finance business grew by 44% year-on-year to 206 million euros, amounting to 74% of total sales. Personal loans decreased by 54% to 8.5 million euros, while car financing decreased in sales volume by 6% to 14.6 million euros.

Provisions for loan losses increased by 92% year-on-year to 2.3 million euros.

The Q4 net profit decreased by 50% to 1.7 million euros compared to Q4 2019, when Inbank reported a net profit of 3.4 million euros. The annual net profit for 2020 was 5.9 million euros, which is 41% less than the previous year.

By the end of Q4, the number of active contracts reached 690,000 growing 25% year on year.

Jan Andresoo, Chairman of the Management Board, comments on the results:

“The end of the year was eventful. Despite the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Inbank continued to invest in product development and innovation.

In October, we launched the new generation app and credit card Inpay, which is the first in Estonia to give customers cashback on their purchases. At the end of the year, we also decided to acquire 53% of the full-service car rental company Mobire. Looking at the strong growth of the subscription-based business model globally, the acquisition of a holding in Mobire is a major step forward in strengthening our position in the Baltic car financing market and an opportunity to enter a rapidly growing innovative business model.

To support future growth, we raised 8 million euros of new capital through a share issue in November. By the end of 2020, Inbank’s equity amounted to 61.2 million euros and our capital adequacy was at its highest level for the past two years amounting to 18.6%.

In light of the global health crisis, we can be satisfied with a net profit of 5.9 million euros in 2020. It can be said that the impact of the pandemic and the restrictions on our business was also significantly smaller than expected. We remain a profitable and growing company, and despite the difficult times, we have continued to invest in new products and our people. It also became even clearer to us that the impact of digital solutions on companies' business models is becoming increasingly important. Inbank invests in the right trends and moves into a new year with positive expectations after a difficult year. ”

Key financial indicators 31.12.2020

Total assets EUR 490.0 million

Loan portfolio EUR 402.2 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 391.3 million

Total equity EUR 61.2 million

Net profit EUR 5.9 million

Return on equity 10.8%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) Q4

2020 Q4

2019 12 months

2020 12 months

2019 Interest income based on EIR 11 061 10 577 43 035 37 560 Interest expense -1 945 -1 909 -7 855 -6 380 Net interest income 9 116 8 668 35 180 31 180 Fee income 551 278 1 362 965 Fee expense -915 -481 -2 463 -1 742 Net fee and commission income -364 -203 -1 101 -777 Net gains from financial assets measured at fair value 0 204 0 743 Other operating income 299 307 768 885 Total net interest, fee and other income 9 051 8 976 34 847 32 031 Personnel expenses -2 199 -2 128 -9 207 -8 026 Marketing expenses -556 -896 -1 557 -2 583 Administrative expenses -1 162 -1 345 -4 223 -4 084 Depreciations, amortisation -707 -389 -2 334 -1 301 Total operating expenses -4 624 -4 758 -17 321 -15 994 Profit before profit from associates and impairment losses on loans 4 427 4 218 17 526 16 037 Share of profit from subsidiaries and associates 121 720 789 720 Impairment losses on loans and advances -2 317 -1 204 -11 546 -6 049 Profit before income tax 2 231 3 734 6 769 10 708 Income tax -517 -290 -867 -698 Profit for the period 1 714 3 444 5 902 10 010 incl. shareholders of parent company 1 714 3 444 5 902 10 010 Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Currency translation differences -24 -135 -219 -53 Total comprehensive income for the period 1 690 3 309 5 683 9 957 incl. shareholders of parent company 1 690 3 309 5 683 9 957





Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 31/12/2020 31/12/2019 Assets Due from central banks 27 445 83 080 Due from credit institutions 19 784 20 655 Investments in debt securities 13 618 0 Loans and advances 402 212 338 157 Investments in associates 4 026 3 276 Tangible assets 833 840 Right of use asset 1 157 773 Intangible assets 16 139 11 721 Other financial assets 165 1 692 Other assets 2 482 588 Deferred tax asset 2 170 1 985 Total assets 490 031 462 767 Liabilities Customer deposits 391 341 377 518 Other financial liabilities 12 218 13 545 Current Income tax liability 864 269 Other liabilities 2 810 2 568 Debt securities issued 4 010 4 010 Subordinated debt securities 17 563 17 537 Total liabilities 428 806 415 447 Equity Share capital 961 903 Share premium 23 865 15 908 Statutory reserve capital 90 88 Other reserves 1 438 1 463 Retained earnings 34 871 28 958 Total equity 61 225 47 320 Total liabilities and equity 490 031 462 767



Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 3,800 active partners and 690,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:



Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Corporate Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550

Attachments