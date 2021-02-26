THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.

PUBLICATION RELATING TO A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION



(ARTICLE 14, 1ST PARAGRAPH, OF THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF MAJOR HOLDINGS)

Acacia Pharma Group plc

1. Summary of the notification

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 26 February 2021, 08:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc has received a transparency notification dated 23 February 2021 indicating that Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V now holds, by virtue of the issue of shares on 23 February 2021, 19.66% of the voting rights of the company. Cosmo has therefore crossed the threshold of 20%.

2. Content of notification

The notification dated 23 February 2021 contains the following information:

Reason of the notification – passive crossing of a threshold

passive crossing of a threshold Notification by – a parent undertaking or a controlling person

a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement – Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland Date on which the threshold is crossed – 23 February 2021

23 February 2021 Threshold that is crossed – 20%

20% Denominator – 99,689,451

99,689,451 Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Cosmo Technologies Ltd. 19,600,098 19,600,098 0 19.66% 0.00% Subtotal 19,600,098 19,600,098 19.66% TOTAL 19,600,098 0 19.66% 0.00%





B) Voting rights After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00% TOTAL (A+B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 19,600,098 19.66%

·Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Cosmo Technologies Ltd is a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Miscellaneous This press release is available on Acacia Pharma Group plc’s website ( https://acaciapharma.com/investors/regulatory-announcements )

The notification may be found on Acacia Pharma Group plc’s website ( ( https://acaciapharma.com/investors/regulatory-announcements )

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, CFO

+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280

IR@acaciapharma.com



International Media

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com US Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Irina Koffler

+1 917-734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com Media in Belgium and the Netherlands

Chris Van Raemdonck

+32 499 58 55 31

chrisvanraemdonck@telenet.be

Acacia Pharma Group plc

The Officers’ Mess, Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4QH, United Kingdom

Company number 9759376

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS® (amisulpride injection) is marketed in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO™ (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centered in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

www.acaciapharma.com

Attachment