Announcement no. 8 2021
Copenhagen – 26 February 2021 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) publishes its Q4 results and annual report 2020. In 2020, revenue from subscriptions, gross profit and number of clients were at an all-time high. For the first time since the IPO in 2018, EBITDA in 2020 was positive and amounted to DKK 0.3 million. In Q4 2020, the annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased by DKK 2.4 million compared to Q3 2020.
Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments:
“In 2020, revenue amounted to DKK 50.5 million and total annual recurring revenue (ARR) to DKK 46.5 million. While it has been a year of challenges, our new strategy has already shown results. We completed a financial turnaround, resulting in a positive EBITDA for 2020 as a consequence of a DKK 15.7 million EBITDA improvement. I am pleased to see that our ARR in Q4 increased by DKK 2.4 million due to a combination of winning new clients and uplifting existing clients. With the capital raises in 2020 and January 2021, we have a strong foundation to pursue our strategic growth and internationalisation plans. Our three main financial goals towards 2023 remain: Double-digit percentage growth rate in ARR subscriptions, positive cash flow from operations, and a positive EBITDA.”
Performance highlights
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|DKK million
|FY
|FY
|Change
|Q4
|Q4
|Change
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Revenue subscriptions
|43.9
|41.2
|7%
|10.5
|10.8
|-3%
|Revenue transactions
|5.5
|11.2
|-51%
|1.4
|2.4
|-42%
|Other revenue
|1.1
|1.4
|-21%
|0.4
|0.5
|-20%
|Total revenue
|50.5
|53.8
|-6%
|12.4
|13.7
|-9%
|Gross profit
|44.2
|41.7
|6%
|10.7
|10.8
|-1%
|Gross margin
|88%
|78%
|-
|87%
|79%
|-
|Employee costs
|-29.8
|-35.8
|17%
|-6.3
|-9.0
|30%
|Operational costs
|-14.1
|-21.3
|34%
|-3.9
|-6.1
|36%
|EBITDA
|0.3
|-15.4
|0.5
|-4.3
|Net profit for the year
|-8.0
|-25.1
|68%
|-1.4
|-6.5
|78%
|FINANCIAL POSITION
|Cash1
|16.3
|-4.0
|16.3
|-4.0
|ARR DEVELOPMENT
|ARR subscriptions
|40.7
|45.5
|-11%
|40.7
|45.5
|-11%
|ARR transactions
|5.8
|9.6
|-40%
|5.8
|9.6
|-40%
|Total ARR2
|46.5
|55.1
|-16%
|46.5
|55.1
|-16%
|Change in ARR (DKK)
|-8.6
|5.0
|-
|2.4
|3.4
|-
|Change in ARR (%)
|-16%
|10%
|-
|5%
|7%
|-
1. Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals
2. ARR, i.e. the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period
Highlights Q4 2020
Financial Highlights FY 2020
Comments on ARR development
Financial guidance 2021 & 2022
The Company published its financial guidance on 19 January 2021
|DKK million
|2021
|2022
|Revenue
|49 - 53
|57 - 63
|EBITDA
|-5 to -1
|-3 to +3
|ARR subscriptions
|45 - 49
|ARR transactions
|5 - 7
|Total ARR*
|50 - 56
|65 - 70
|Growth rate in total ARR
|30-40%
*) The growth rate in ARR subscriptions is expected to be higher than in ARR transactions.
Strategy toward 2023
Since the Initial Public Offering (IPO) in March 2018, Agillic has pursued growth and internationalisation. Apart from the domestic market, markets of particular interest are the DACH region, North America, Norway, Sweden, the UK, and, as of 2021, Central and Eastern Europe. Together with Agillic’s strategic partners across geographies, the Company continues to target digitally mature and data-driven B2C-businesses with a substantial customer base within the following sectors: retail, finance, travel & leisure, NGO & charities and subscription businesses.
Financial calendar 2021
Annual general meeting: 30 March 2021
Financial results 1st quarter 2021: 4 May 2021
Half-year report 2021: 26 August 2021
Financial results 3rd quarter 2021: 22 October 2021
Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements regarding Agillic’s future financial situation involve factors of uncertainty and risk, which could cause actual developments to deviate from the expectations indicated. Statements regarding the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in considerable deviations from the presented outlook. Furthermore, some of these expectations are based on assumptions regarding future events, which may prove incorrect. Please also refer to the overview of risk factors in the ‘risk management’ section of the annual report.
About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication, thereby establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.
Besides the Company’s headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com.
Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 26 February 2021.
Appendix: Financial development per quarter
|2018
|2019
|2020
|DKK million
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Revenue subscriptions
|5.9
|6.3
|6.6
|8.7
|9.3
|10.5
|10.6
|10.8
|12.0
|10.8
|10.5
|10.5
|Revenue transactions
|1.9
|2.2
|2.0
|2.6
|3.1
|3.4
|2.2
|2.4
|2.2
|0.8
|1.0
|1.4
|Other revenue
|0.4
|1.0
|0.5
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0.2
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.4
|Total revenue
|8.2
|9.5
|9.1
|12.2
|12.8
|14.3
|13.0
|13.7
|14.7
|11.8
|11.7
|12.4
|Gross profit
|5.3
|7.2
|7.1
|9.7
|9.7
|11.1
|10.1
|10.8
|11.9
|11.1
|10.5
|10.7
|Gross margin
|65%
|76%
|78%
|79%
|76%
|78%
|78%
|79%
|81%
|94%
|90%
|87%
|EBITDA
|-5.4
|-4.0
|-3.4
|-6.3
|-3.5
|-4.8
|-2.8
|-4.3
|-0.4
|0.6
|-0.4
|0.5
|Net profit for the year
|-7.2
|-6.1
|-5.8
|-6.7
|-5.9
|-8.6
|-4.1
|-6.5
|-2.7
|-0.5
|-3.4
|-1.4
|
BALANCE SHEET
|Cash1
|35.1
|24.1
|15.6
|12.3
|2.7
|1.0
|-1.0
|-4.0
|-6.1
|15.2
|14.8
|16.3
|Total assets
|60.4
|53.9
|50.0
|47.4
|36.1
|40.5
|40.9
|37.7
|38.4
|59.3
|55.7
|63.8
|Equity
|21.4
|15.4
|9.9
|3.5
|-2.1
|-10.5
|-14.3
|-20.6
|-18.7
|-1.4
|-4.6
|-5.8
|Borrowings
|13.0
|11.6
|9.0
|11.3
|10.5
|16.3
|21.3
|24.4
|28.5
|28.3
|28.9
|28.9
|
EMPLOYEES & CLIENTS
|Employees end of period
|33
|43
|50
|56
|60
|63
|67
|64
|64
|61
|57
|53
|Clients end of period
|55
|59
|65
|73
|73
|79
|77
|81
|84
|83
|79
|82
|
ARR & SAAS METRICS
|ARR subscriptions
|27.6
|29.5
|33.4
|39.6
|40.7
|44.5
|43.0
|45.5
|47.0
|43.6
|40.1
|40.7
|ARR transactions
|7.4
|9.3
|8.5
|10.5
|12.6
|13.8
|8.7
|9.6
|8.9
|3.3
|4.0
|5.8
|Total ARR2
|35.1
|38.8
|41.9
|50.1
|53.3
|58.2
|51.7
|55.1
|55.8
|46.9
|44.1
|46.5
|Change in ARR (DKK)
|1.9
|3.7
|3.1
|8.2
|3.2
|5.0
|-6.5
|3.4
|0.8
|-8.9
|-2.8
|2.4
|Average ARR3
|0.6
|0.7
|0.6
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.7
|0.6
|0.6
|0.6
|Yearly CAC4
|0.5
|0.8
|0.5
|Months to recover CAC5
|11
|18
|12
1. Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals.
2. ARR, i.e., the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period.
3. Average ARR, i.e. the average ARR per client.
4. Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), i.e., the sales and marketing cost (inclusive salaries, commissions, direct and share of costs of office divided by the number of new clients. CAC is calculated end of year. Former CAC numbers have been restated.
5. Months to recover CAC YTD, i.e., the period in months it takes to generate sufficient gross profit from a client to cover the acquisition cost.
