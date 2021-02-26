Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic:“In 2020, revenue amounted to DKK 50.5 million and total annual recurring revenue (ARR) to DKK 46.5 million. While it has been a year of challenges, our new strategy has already shown results. We completed a financial turnaround, resulting in a positive EBITDA for 2020 as a consequence of a DKK 15.7 million EBITDA improvement. I am pleased to see that our ARR in Q4 increased by DKK 2.4 million due to a combination of winning new clients and uplifting existing clients. With the capital raises in 2020 and January 2021, we have a strong foundation to pursue our strategic growth and internationalisation plans. Our three main financial goals towards 2023 remain: Double-digit percentage growth rate in ARR subscriptions, positive cash flow from operations, and a positive EBITDA.”

Copenhagen – 26 February 2021 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) publishes its Q4 results and annual report 2020. In 2020, revenue from subscriptions, gross profit and number of clients were at an all-time high. For the first time since the IPO in 2018, EBITDA in 2020 was positive and amounted to DKK 0.3 million. In Q4 2020, the annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased by DKK 2.4 million compared to Q3 2020.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic comments:

Performance highlights

2020 2019 2020 2019 DKK million FY FY Change Q4 Q4 Change INCOME STATEMENT Revenue subscriptions 43.9 41.2 7% 10.5 10.8 -3% Revenue transactions 5.5 11.2 -51% 1.4 2.4 -42% Other revenue 1.1 1.4 -21% 0.4 0.5 -20% Total revenue 50.5 53.8 -6% 12.4 13.7 -9% Gross profit 44.2 41.7 6% 10.7 10.8 -1% Gross margin 88% 78% - 87% 79% - Employee costs -29.8 -35.8 17% -6.3 -9.0 30% Operational costs -14.1 -21.3 34% -3.9 -6.1 36% EBITDA 0.3 -15.4 0.5 -4.3 Net profit for the year -8.0 -25.1 68% -1.4 -6.5 78% FINANCIAL POSITION Cash1 16.3 -4.0 16.3 -4.0 ARR DEVELOPMENT ARR subscriptions 40.7 45.5 -11% 40.7 45.5 -11% ARR transactions 5.8 9.6 -40% 5.8 9.6 -40% Total ARR2 46.5 55.1 -16% 46.5 55.1 -16% Change in ARR (DKK) -8.6 5.0 - 2.4 3.4 - Change in ARR (%) -16% 10% - 5% 7% -

1. Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals

2. ARR, i.e. the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period

Highlights Q4 2020

In Q4, Agillic successfully renewed and uplifted its two largest clients as well as other strategically important clients. Seven new client contracts across several industries were signed, in Denmark and internationally. As of 31 December 2020, Agillic had 82 clients, which is an all-time high.

ARR increased by DKK 2.4 million in Q4 compared to Q3 2020 (+5%). The net uplifts and new clients increased the subscription part of ARR from DKK 40.1 in Q3 to 40.7 million in Q4. The transaction part of ARR was higher than Q3 due to the seasonality of Black Week and Christmas. This year, Agillic’s Customer Marketing Platform again delivered a high performance to all clients during Q4.

The Company moved to new facilities.

Financial Highlights FY 2020

Total revenue amounted to DKK 50.5 million compared to 53.8 million (-6%) in 2019. However, revenue from subscriptions increased by 7% to DKK 43.9 million, which was an all-time high.

Gross profit was at an all-time high, with DKK 44.2 million for the year (+6%).

EBITDA amounted to DKK 0.3 million, an improvement of DKK 15.7 million compared to year-end 2019. The positive development resulted from an improved gross profit of DKK 2.5 million and reduced operational costs of DKK 13.2 million. It is the first time since the IPO in 2018 that the Company can present a positive EBITDA.

Time to recover CAC declined from 18 months to 12 months.

As of 31 December 2020, ARR amounted to DKK 46.5 million.

As of 31 December 2020, cash at bank amounted to DKK 16.3 million.

Comments on ARR development

As of 31 December 2020, ARR amounted to DKK 46.5 million, compared to DKK 55.1 million as of 31 December 2019, a decrease of DKK 8.6 million (-16%), which was mainly driven by COVID-19 and its negative impact on the retail and travel & leisure segments.

The transactional part of ARR was also lower in Q4 2020 than Q4 2019 due to the impact of COVID-19, especially on the above-mentioned segments.

Although Agillic won 20 new clients in 2020, the subscription part of the ARR decreased. Following the business impact of COVID-19, some clients downgraded, and some clients churned. Seeking to offset the negative effect of COVID-19, Agillic focused on adjusting the subscription fees in exchange for an increase in the clients’ subscription period commitment.

Financial guidance 2021 & 2022

The Company published its financial guidance on 19 January 2021

DKK million 2021 2022 Revenue 49 - 53 57 - 63 EBITDA -5 to -1 -3 to +3 ARR subscriptions 45 - 49 ARR transactions 5 - 7 Total ARR* 50 - 56 65 - 70 Growth rate in total ARR 30-40%

*) The growth rate in ARR subscriptions is expected to be higher than in ARR transactions.

Strategy toward 2023

Since the Initial Public Offering (IPO) in March 2018, Agillic has pursued growth and internationalisation. Apart from the domestic market, markets of particular interest are the DACH region, North America, Norway, Sweden, the UK, and, as of 2021, Central and Eastern Europe. Together with Agillic’s strategic partners across geographies, the Company continues to target digitally mature and data-driven B2C-businesses with a substantial customer base within the following sectors: retail, finance, travel & leisure, NGO & charities and subscription businesses.

Financial calendar 2021

Annual general meeting: 30 March 2021

Financial results 1st quarter 2021: 4 May 2021

Half-year report 2021: 26 August 2021

Financial results 3rd quarter 2021: 22 October 2021

Appendix: Financial development per quarter

2018 2019 2020 DKK million Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 INCOME STATEMENT Revenue subscriptions 5.9 6.3 6.6 8.7 9.3 10.5 10.6 10.8 12.0 10.8 10.5 10.5 Revenue transactions 1.9 2.2 2.0 2.6 3.1 3.4 2.2 2.4 2.2 0.8 1.0 1.4 Other revenue 0.4 1.0 0.5 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.2 0.4 Total revenue 8.2 9.5 9.1 12.2 12.8 14.3 13.0 13.7 14.7 11.8 11.7 12.4 Gross profit 5.3 7.2 7.1 9.7 9.7 11.1 10.1 10.8 11.9 11.1 10.5 10.7 Gross margin 65% 76% 78% 79% 76% 78% 78% 79% 81% 94% 90% 87% EBITDA -5.4 -4.0 -3.4 -6.3 -3.5 -4.8 -2.8 -4.3 -0.4 0.6 -0.4 0.5 Net profit for the year -7.2 -6.1 -5.8 -6.7 -5.9 -8.6 -4.1 -6.5 -2.7 -0.5 -3.4 -1.4



BALANCE SHEET Cash1 35.1 24.1 15.6 12.3 2.7 1.0 -1.0 -4.0 -6.1 15.2 14.8 16.3 Total assets 60.4 53.9 50.0 47.4 36.1 40.5 40.9 37.7 38.4 59.3 55.7 63.8 Equity 21.4 15.4 9.9 3.5 -2.1 -10.5 -14.3 -20.6 -18.7 -1.4 -4.6 -5.8 Borrowings 13.0 11.6 9.0 11.3 10.5 16.3 21.3 24.4 28.5 28.3 28.9 28.9



EMPLOYEES & CLIENTS Employees end of period 33 43 50 56 60 63 67 64 64 61 57 53 Clients end of period 55 59 65 73 73 79 77 81 84 83 79 82



ARR & SAAS METRICS ARR subscriptions 27.6 29.5 33.4 39.6 40.7 44.5 43.0 45.5 47.0 43.6 40.1 40.7 ARR transactions 7.4 9.3 8.5 10.5 12.6 13.8 8.7 9.6 8.9 3.3 4.0 5.8 Total ARR2 35.1 38.8 41.9 50.1 53.3 58.2 51.7 55.1 55.8 46.9 44.1 46.5 Change in ARR (DKK) 1.9 3.7 3.1 8.2 3.2 5.0 -6.5 3.4 0.8 -8.9 -2.8 2.4 Average ARR3 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 Yearly CAC4 0.5 0.8 0.5 Months to recover CAC5 11 18 12

