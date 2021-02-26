To
26 February 2021



Company Announcement number 20/2021

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds


Realkredit Danmark will open new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
1.50%27SAnnuity*31-08-202301-10-2053
1.00%22SAnnuity31-08-202301-10-2043

*) with option on up to 10 years interest only.


The mortgage covered bonds will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S.

The final terms of the bond will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.



Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

