Quadient appoints Laurent du Passage as Chief Financial Officer

Laurent du Passage’s appointment is effective as of March 1 st

Laurent du Passage succeeds Christelle Villadary, who will remain with Quadient until March 31st to ensure the transition

Paris, 26 February, 2021

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announces the appointment, as of March 1st, of Laurent du Passage as Chief Financial Officer. Laurent du Passage has been with Quadient since 2014, having held several positions, including that of Chief Financial Officer of Quadient’s Customer Experience Management business and Chief of Staff to the CEO. Most recently, Laurent du Passage was Quadient’s VP Controller.

Laurent du Passage is taking over from Christelle Villadary, who made the decision to give a new direction to her career. Christelle Villadary will however stay with the Company until March 31st to ensure a smooth transition with Laurent du Passage in his new capacity as CFO.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Laurent to this new role. His in-depth knowledge of the Company, his current position as VP Controller, as well as his strong corporate and financial background made him a natural choice as Christelle’s successor. On behalf of Quadient, I would like to thank Christelle for her strong commitment and valuable contribution since her arrival. I wish her every success in her future career.”

Biography

Laurent du Passage joined Quadient in 2014 as Corporate Development Director of the Customer Experience Management business unit, before becoming Chief Financial Officer of that same unit. He was appointed Chief of Staff to Quadient’s CEO in 2019, then Quadient’s VP Controller in 2020. Before joining Quadient, Laurent du Passage spent 3 years with L.E.K. Consulting where he was providing strategic consulting for corporate and private equity funds. Laurent began his career in 2009 at Areva’s engineering business unit as analyst, working for the COO. Laurent du Passage is a French citizen and is a graduate from Ecole Centrale Paris and Université Paris-Dauphine. He also holds a Master of Science from Cambridge University.

