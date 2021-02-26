SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of NantKwest, Inc., Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., and MiMedx Group, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.



NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) Merger Accused of Misleading Investors

Barr Law Group is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of NantKwest, Inc. for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the company’s agreement to be acquired by ImmunityBio. Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. Upon completion of the transaction, ImmunityBio shareholders will own approximately 72% of the combined company and NantKwest shareholders will own only approximately 28% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the NantKwest Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether ImmunityBio is paying too little for the Company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund (NASDAQ: IQDNX, IQDAX) SEC Probe and Liquidation

Barr Law Group is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duties by the Fund's investment advisor, Infinity Q Capital Management LLC ("Infinity Q"), and the Fund's Board of Trustees in connection with the announcement on February 22, 2021 that the fund will suspend redemptions and liquidate its assets. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Shareholder Lawsuit Update

Barr Law Group is investigating JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On October 26, 2020, Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action, paving the way for litigation to proceed. According to the complaint against Jeld-Wen for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, defendants misled investors about the company’s competitive advantage and hid that the company was engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with another door manufacturer to artificially increase or maintain prices of interior molded doors. Years prior, on February 15, 2018, a jury found JELD-WEN guilty of U.S. antitrust law violations and awarded the plaintiff treble damages totaling approximately $174 million. Shortly thereafter, on February 28, 2018, Jeld-Wen announced the sudden resignation of its President and CEO. Then, on October 15, 2018, after previously downplaying its exposure in the antitrust litigation, JELD-WEN disclosed that it would be taking a $76.5 million charge related to an expected judgment in the case and the sudden resignation of its Chief Financial Officer. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) Former Executives Sentenced to Prison

Barr Law Group is investigating MiMedx Group, Inc. regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On February 24, 2021, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff sentenced former MiMedx Group Inc. executive William Taylor to a year in prison after a jury found him guilty of scheming to dupe investors. Judge Rakoff also directed Taylor, MiMedx's former president, to pay a $250,000 fine. Taylor's sentencing came one day after former CEO, Parker Petit, was also sentenced by Judge Rakoff to a year in prison. Purchasers of MiMedx Group, Inc. have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: http://barrlaw.com/investor-contact. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

