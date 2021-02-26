Transactions during 23 February 2021 – 25 February 2021

On 19 October 2020, Park Street Nordicom A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 8/2020. The programme is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the programme, Park Street Nordicom A/S can repurchase A shares of up to DKK 11.9m. The programme is taking place during the period from 19 October 2020 to 25 February 2021.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during the period 23 February 2021 - 25 February 2021:

Number of shares bought Average transaction price Number of transactions Accumulated, last announcement 918,313 192 23 February 2021 - - - 24 February 2021 - - - 25 February 2021 - - - Total, 23 February 2021 - 25 February 2021 - - - Accumulated under the programme 918,313 192

The share buy-back programme announced has now been concluded. In the period from 19 October 2020 to 25 February 2021, Park Street Nordicom has bought 918,313 shares for a total amount of DKK 10.0 million.



As of today, Park Street Nordicom holds a total of 1,037,804 shares shares of DKK 1 nominal value, corresponding to 1.54% of the total number of issued shares.



