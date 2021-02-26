26 February 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

Reference is made to the announcements from SeaBird Exploration Plc (“The Company”) on 6 January 2021 and 8 January 2021 regarding the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS to the shareholders of the Company. The Company has received notice that the application to reduce its share premium account, which is a requirement for the distribution of shares, has been approved by the court in Cyprus. An update on a new cut-off date will be released after the Company has received the formal stamp from the Registrar.



