26 February 2021

Announcement no. 321

Change in capital of large shareholder

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Jean Marcel Dühring that he has decreased his holding of shares in Rovsing A/S to a holding of shares corresponding to 3,7% of the share capital and votes.

For further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk

