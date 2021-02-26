26 February 2021
Announcement no. 321
Change in capital of large shareholder
With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Jean Marcel Dühring that he has decreased his holding of shares in Rovsing A/S to a holding of shares corresponding to 3,7% of the share capital and votes.
For further information
Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk
Attachment
Rovsing A/S
Skovlunde, DENMARK
Announcement321_Change_capital_large_shareholderFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: