KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI CODE 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

CLOSURE OF THE COMPANY’S OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2020/2021 ("ALBION VCT OFFERS")

The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £15 million limit (inclusive of the £3 million over-allotment facility exercised) under its offer for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus dated 5 January 2021 ("Offer"), which as of today is fully subscribed and has now closed to further applications.

Allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 26 February 2021, for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 9 April 2021 for applications in respect of the 2021/2022 tax year. Dealing in such shares is expected to commence within 3 business days following allotment.

The Offers which constitute separate offers have all now been fully subscribed and all have been closed to further applications. The total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £58.5 million gross.

Enquiries:

Will Fraser-Allen

Managing Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850

26 February 2021