Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Silicone Rubber Market By Grade, By Curing system, By Application Areas, By End-Use Industry, Forecasts To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Liquid Silicone Rubber Market size is forecast to reach USD 4.06 Billion by 2027
Increased demand for medical implants, expansion of the automotive industry, and the growing geriatric population have augmented the growth of the liquid silicone rubber market.
Some notable traits of liquid silicone rubber are durability, high dielectric strength, resistance to high temperature, and tensile strength, making it apt for various industrial applications ranging from the healthcare sector to the electronics industry. A combination of these characteristics, like lightweight and durability, has resulted in the increased use of liquid silicone rubber in the automotive industry.
Moreover, the food and beverage sector is also expanding. Such expansion in the food and beverage industry is positively impacting the growth of the market. Traits of liquid silicone rubber, such as hydrophobic, bacteria resistance, and odorless, have resulted in its increased application in the food and beverage sector, which has, in turn, encouraged the growth of the liquid silicone rubber market.
As LSRs are soft and flexible, they are gaining popularity as food molds. Advancements in the healthcare sector, demand for artificial joints, increased life expectancy, and demand for implants are driving factors for the growth of the market. Liquid silicone rubber characteristics like bacteria & chemical resistance and biocompatibility make it suitable for application in the healthcare sector.
Regionally, Asia Pacific is forecast to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Factors like the availability of labor, the presence of a large number of R&D centers, and established distribution channels of multinational companies have contributed to the market growth of this region.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Key participants include
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66cca7
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: