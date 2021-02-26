Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Charter Agency Types & Development Framework 2021 - Extended Market Report and Expert Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This yacht charter market report is quite unique, and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that the deep insider know-how has been in-built.



Secondly, the report contents go much further than the usual standardized listing of plain numbers. Each section of the report is thoroughly explained within the context of the actual industry and its common practices. Therefore, the readers can gain quantitative and qualitative understanding of the yacht charter industry, including the market structure, processes, specificities and dynamics.



As such, this report is a must-have for anyone who is considering entering the yacht charter industry and/or pursuing further developments or new projects in it. Indeed, both newcomers and existing players can benefit immensely from the findings of this unique research.



Thirdly, this market report contains actual primary data from a large international questionnaire survey of yacht charter agencies - it is the largest such survey ever performed on this market.



WHAT ARE THE KEY INSIGHTS OF THIS REPORT?



This report, after presenting the methodology, begins with an industry global overview section, which is particularly useful for the readers who are not familiar with the details of the yacht charter industry. Namely, the yacht charter industry is very specific, and in many ways non-standard, so it can be quite useful to deepen the understanding of its main concepts before proceeding further.



This is followed by a section explaining some of the key characteristics of the major participants in the yacht charter market - i.e. the three distinct kinds of companies which dynamically interact in order for the yacht charter market to function.



The next section contains important insights into yacht charter agencies. It analyses and provides research results on the aspects of specialization and competitiveness, as well as the market concentration and market profitability in the yacht charter industry. Survey findings on all of these topics have been presented, along with the relevant conclusions. Furthermore, some very specific yacht charter industry processes have been outlined in this chapter.



The report then goes on to analyze the geographical distribution of yacht charter agencies, describing the specific developments in each major region. Prevalence per country has also been included. This is followed by relevant conclusions, as well as an explanation of the regional development scenarios, which are particularly useful for contemplating the possible development directions in the nascent markets. Two distinct possible scenarios of development have been explained.



Next, the analysis goes deeper - towards understanding the very fabric of the yacht charter market. The actual differentiation criteria of the active yacht charter agencies have been identified, and for each of the 14 criteria, the relevant classification has been provided, including the explanation of the underlying business models.



This extensive section goes indeed deeply into the market structures and provides thorough information necessary for understanding its dynamics. It gives insights into characteristics of various business models, as well as various industry segments, among other details. It also shows the prevalence of different services - both nautical and non-nautical - provided by yacht charter agencies. Last but not least, the section contains relevant examples of external financing obtained by several yacht charter agencies. In total, by analyzing this particular section one can dive deeply into the diverse and dynamic world of yacht charter agencies.



After summarizing all classification dimensions and their key variations, a yacht charter agency positioning and development framework has been provided, whereby one can visually analyze particular agencies, as well as benchmark them and compare them mutually. This tool can also be quite useful for decision-making about the developments of yacht charter agencies or relations with them, for fostering strategic innovation, as well as for directing particular investments and strategies in the market. Several examples of potential framework use have been presented in this section as well.



The section that follows deals with the pros and cons of various strategic choices in this market and enables easier comparison between relevant business models, as well as easier decision-making on the key topics.



The examples of the actual companies and their market approach are provided in the following chapter. Seven distinct business models have been presented (which are highly relevant in the context of yacht charter industry), along with the names of actual leading companies that pursue those models. This section contains particularly interesting information on diverse business approaches.



This is followed by a presentation of several emerging types of business models in the sector, which may be particularly indicative of expected future trends. For each of the analyzed emerging models, an example of the actual company pursuing it has been provided. This section may be inspiring for the report readers to consider strategic innovations in their own businesses.



Finally, the report is finishing with an overview - and explanation - of possible future business trends and developments in the yacht charter industry.



ADVANTAGES OF THIS MARKET REPORT

Compiled by actual yacht charter experts

Based on the world's largest primary research in the yacht charter industry

Provides deep insights into the yacht charter business

Discovers actual market specifics and trends

Includes topics that go far beyond the common market reports

Findings from tables & graphs are contextually explained by industry experts

Contains useful tools for decision-making in the yacht charter business

Companies Mentioned

12Knots

2Yachts

Barquo

BoatBureau

Boatflex

Boatsetter

Borrow a Boat

Burgess

Camper & Nicholsons

Click&Boat

Fraser Yachts

GetBoat

GetMyBoat

GlobeSailor

Nautal

Northrop & Johnson

Sailo

Sailogy

SamBoat

SkipperMyBoat

The Yacht Week

Yachtico

Zizooboats

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nvuja





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900